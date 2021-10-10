RSMSSB Recruitment 2021: Last Date of Application for Village Development Officer Extended. Check here for latest updates

RSMSSB Recruitment 2021: Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministerial Service Selection Board (RSMSSB) village development officer (VDO) A new notice has been issued for recruitment to the posts. As per the notice, now the candidates RSMSSB VDO Recruitment 2021 official website for rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in But you can apply online till 11 October. Earlier the last date to apply was 9 October 2021.

According to the official notification, through this process, 3896 posts of Village Development Officer will be recruited. In which, 3222 posts are included for non-scheduled area and 674 posts for scheduled area. Selected candidates on these posts will be given salary under Pay Level 6. Talking about the qualification, for the recruitment to these posts, the candidate should have a bachelor’s degree from a recognized university. Apart from this, the minimum age of the candidate for recruitment has been fixed at 18 years and maximum age is 40 years. For detailed information candidates can check official notification. Went

Candidates will be selected for recruitment to the post of Village Development Officer on the basis of Preliminary Exam and Mains Exam. The Preliminary Exam will be held on 27th December and 28th December 2021. The candidates who will successfully clear this exam will have to appear for the Mains exam. Mains exam is likely to be conducted in February 2022.

RSMSSB VDO Preliminary Exam Pattern Talking about, multiple choice questions of 100 marks will be asked in this exam. Candidates will be given two hours to solve these questions. In this test, candidates will be asked to appear in Current Affairs, Geography and Natural Resources, Agriculture and Economic Development with special reference to India and Rajasthan, History and Sanskrit, General Mental Ability, Reasoning and Analytical Aptitude, English, Hindi and Mathematics, State/District/Tehsil / Administrative set up in Rajasthan at Panchayat level and questions will be asked from computer.

All interested candidates can apply online on the official website of the board at rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in till 11 October. To apply, General / OBC category candidates will have to pay an application fee of Rs 450. Whereas, SC / ST / PWD category candidates will have to pay an application fee of Rs 250. For more details you can check the official website.

