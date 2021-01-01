RSMSSB Recruitment 2021: Notification released for Fireman and Assistant Fire Officer Posts. Application starts from 18 August at rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in – RSMSSB Recruitment 2021

RSMSSB Recruitment 2021: Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministerial Service Selection Board (RSMSSB) has invited applications for the recruitment of Fireman and Assistant Fire Officer (AFO) posts on its official website. rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in A notification has been issued on The application process for recruitment to these posts will be started from August 18. Please note that the last date to apply is 16 September 2021.

629 posts will be recruited through this process. In which 600 posts of Fireman and 29 posts of Assistant Fire Officer are included. For recruitment to the posts of Fireman, the candidate should have passed class 12 or intermediate examination from the central board or state board. Also, the candidate should have 6 months fireman training. Whereas, for the recruitment to the post of Assistant Fire Officer, the candidate must have a Bachelor’s degree in any discipline. Apart from this, the degree of Assistant Fire Officer should also be there. Talking about the age limit, the candidate’s age should be between 18 years to 40 years to apply for these posts. For detailed information candidates can check official notification.

RSMSSB Fireman and Assistant Fire Officer Recruitment 2021 Candidates will be selected on the basis of examination. Interested candidates will be able to apply for recruitment to these posts on the official website rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in from 18 August to 16 September 2021. To apply, General and OBC category candidates will have to pay an application fee of Rs 450. Whereas, SC/ST category candidates have to pay only Rs.250 as application fee. Before applying candidates must check their eligibility through official notification.





