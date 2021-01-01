RSMSSB Recruitment 2021: Notification released for Village Development Officer Posts at rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in. Check here for eligibility criteria and other details

RSMSSB Recruitment 2021: Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministerial Service Selection Board (RSMSSB) Village Development Officer under advertisement number 04/2021 (VDO) Notification has been issued for recruitment to the posts. interested candidates RSMSSB VDO Recruitment 2021 Board’s official website for rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in But you can apply online from 10th September. The last date to apply is 9 October 2021.

Through this process, a total of 3896 posts of Village Development Officer will be recruited. In which, 3222 posts of non-scheduled areas and 674 posts of scheduled areas are included. Selected candidates on these posts will be given salary under Pay Matrix Level 6. The examination for recruitment to the posts of Village Development Officer will be conducted in two phases. The board is likely to conduct the Prelims exam in December 2021 and Mains exam in February 2022.

For recruitment to the posts of Village Development Officer, the candidate should have a Bachelor’s degree from a recognized university. Apart from this, the age of the candidate should be between 18 years to 40 years. However, age relaxation will be given to reserved category candidates as per government rules. For detailed information candidates can check official notification.

RSMSSB Village Development Officer Recruitment 2021 Candidates can apply online on the official website of the board at rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in from 10 September to 9 October. For this, candidates belonging to General / OBC category will have to pay an application fee of Rs 450. Whereas, SC / ST / PWD category candidates will have to pay an application fee of Rs 250. All the candidates must check their eligibility before applying.

Apart from this, Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministerial Service Selection Board (RSMSSB) has released the notification for the recruitment of Computer Posts. eligible candidates RSMSSB Computer Recruitment 2021 official website for sso.rajasthan.gov.in You can apply through online from 8th September. The last date to apply is 7 October 2021.

