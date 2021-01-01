RSMSSB Recruitment 2021: Online Applications Started for Village Development Officer vdo at rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in

RSMSSB Recruitment 2021: Rajasthan Staff Selection Board (RSMSSB), Jaipur has started the online application process for recruitment to the post of Village Development Officer. All interested candidates can now submit applications at rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in. The last date for submission of online application is 9 October 2021.

This recruitment drive is being done to recruit 3896 vacancies of Village Development Officer. To apply for the above posts, the candidate must be a graduate from a recognized university. Candidates will be selected on the basis of merit.

According to the official notification released by the Rajasthan Staff Selection Board (RSMSSB), 3222 posts are vacant in non-scheduled areas and 674 posts are vacant in scheduled areas. Only the local residents of the Scheduled Areas of Rajasthan can apply for the posts of Scheduled Areas. To apply for the post of Village Development Officer, candidates should have a graduation degree from a recognized institute. For complete details of educational qualification candidates visit the official website.

To apply for the post of Village Development Officer, the minimum age of the candidates is 18 years and the maximum age is 40 years. Relaxation will be provided to the reserved category candidates as per rules. All the candidates will be given 3 years relaxation in the upper age limit as the Village Development Officer Recruitment Exam is not conducted after the year 2016. For complete information about age limit, candidates see official notification.

To apply for the post of Village Development Officer, General / OBC category candidates will have to pay an application fee of Rs 450. BC / EBC (NCL) Rajasthan candidates have to pay Rs 350 as application fee. ST/SC/PWD candidates have to pay application fee of Rs.250.

Interested and eligible candidates can apply online till 9 October 2021. After submission of online application candidates can take print out of application for future reference.

