RSMSSB Recruitment 2022: Rajasthan Recruitment for 460 Librarian Posts, Learn Details – rsmssb Recruitment 2022 for Librarian Posts See Details

RSMSSB Recruitment 2022: Rajasthan Recruitment for 460 Librarian Posts
The recruitment take a look at for the Division of Secondary Schooling could also be held in September. candidates can apply by visiting the official web site of Rajasthan Employees Choice Board at rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in.
Designation
Librarian
Whole variety of posts
460 posts
Eligibility
Candidates with Bachelor’s diploma in Library Science (B.Lib) / Library or Info Science or Diploma in Library or Info Science can apply.
Age restrict
Candidates ought to be between 18 to 40 years of age. Males of Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, Backward Lessons and Most Backward Lessons within the State of Rajasthan shall be given 5 years age concession. There shall be 5 years exemption for basic class ladies and economically weaker ladies in Rajasthan. Aside from this, there shall be a leisure of 10 years in age for ladies belonging to Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, Backward Lessons and Most Backward Lessons within the State of Rajasthan.
Utility charge
Regular and Creamy Layer Backward and Extraordinarily Backward Lessons – Rs
Non Creamy Layer Backward and Extraordinarily Backward Class and EWS – Rs. 350
SC and ST – Rs
Rajasthan Librarian Emptiness 2022 Notification
