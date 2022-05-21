RSMSSB Recruitment 2022: Rajasthan Recruitment for 460 Librarian Posts, Learn Details – rsmssb Recruitment 2022 for Librarian Posts See Details

The Rajasthan Employees Choice Board has introduced bumper vacancies for individuals wanting for authorities jobs. RSMSSB has revealed notification for recruitment of 460 Librarian Grade III posts. This consists of 394 for non-TSP and 66 for TSP. The applying course of for these posts will begin from Might 26. The deadline to use is June 24.The recruitment take a look at for the Division of Secondary Schooling could also be held in September. candidates can apply by visiting the official web site of Rajasthan Employees Choice Board at rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in.

Designation

Librarian

Whole variety of posts

460 posts

Eligibility

Candidates with Bachelor’s diploma in Library Science (B.Lib) / Library or Info Science or Diploma in Library or Info Science can apply.

Age restrict

Candidates ought to be between 18 to 40 years of age. Males of Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, Backward Lessons and Most Backward Lessons within the State of Rajasthan shall be given 5 years age concession. There shall be 5 years exemption for basic class ladies and economically weaker ladies in Rajasthan. Aside from this, there shall be a leisure of 10 years in age for ladies belonging to Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, Backward Lessons and Most Backward Lessons within the State of Rajasthan.

Utility charge

Regular and Creamy Layer Backward and Extraordinarily Backward Lessons – Rs

Non Creamy Layer Backward and Extraordinarily Backward Class and EWS – Rs. 350

SC and ST – Rs

