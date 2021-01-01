RSMSSB release notification for 629 sarkari naukri, check here the direct link and more

Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministerial Service Selection Board, RSMSSB has released the notification of Fireman Recruitment 2021. The board has announced to fill 629 posts for the post of Fireman and Assistant Fire Officer. Candidates can check the details regarding the same at -rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in.

To apply for RSMSSB Fireman Recruitment 2021, candidates must have a minimum age of 18 years. Also, the maximum age of the candidates should not exceed 40 years. However, some age relaxation is allowed by the board. For the post of Fireman, the candidate should have passed 12th examination or any other equivalent examination from a recognized board.

The candidate should also have basic fireman training of at least six months. For the post of Assistant Fire Officer, candidate should have passed Graduation Degree with Assistant Fire Officer Degree from any recognized University. For age relaxation and other important details, candidates can check here the official notice issued by the board.

Candidates must note that RSMSSB Fireman Recruitment 2021 selection process is done on the basis of examinations which will have General Knowledge, Hindi, Mental Ability and others. After this there will be a fitness test of the candidates. For more details candidates keep an eye on here and on the official website. The direct link to check the official notification is https://rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in/Static/files/Full_Adver_AsstFireOfficer_Fireman.pdf.