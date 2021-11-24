rsmssb Result: RSMSSB Result 2021: Rajasthan Junior Engineer Civil Result announced on direct link on rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in, 1000+ vacancies

Highlights Results of Rajasthan RSMSSB Junior Engineer Recruitment Examination Announced.

Junior Engineer more than 1000 seats.

The general category cut-off reached 88.96.

Rajasthan RSMSSB JE Results 2021: Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministerial Service Selection Board (RSMSSB) has announced the results of Rajasthan Junior Engineer (Architecture) Recruitment 2020 Exam. Candidates appearing for the recruitment test (Rajasthan RSMSSB JE Exam 2021) on 12 September 2021 can now view the results by visiting the official website of the Board (RSMSSB) rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in. You have to type your roll number to check the result.



Cut off points

Candidates who have passed the written test will be called for document verification. The cut off marks for general category male candidates are 88.9696 marks and for female candidates 65.7524 marks. The cut off is 49.1475 for ST female candidates and 52.3647 for male candidates. The cut off points for ST category are 77.7761.

Vacancy Details (Rajasthan RSMSSB JE Civil Vacancy Details)

The recruitment drive will fill a total of 1054 vacancies for Junior Engineers (TSP and Non-TSP) in various departments of the state including Rajasthan Government Jobs, Public Works Department, Water Resources Department, Public Health Engineering Department and Rajasthan State. Agriculture Marketing Board .. This includes 954 vacancies in Non-Scheduled Area (Non-TSP) and 100 vacancies in Scheduled Area (TSP).

Rajasthan RSMSSB Junior Engineer Civil Result 2021: Learn how to check results

Step 1: Visit the official website of RSMSSB, rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in.

Step 2: Click on the News Notifications tab.

Step 3: On the home page, click on the link ‘JEN 2020 (Civil Judge): List of Selected Candidates for Document Verification’.

Step 4: The list of selected candidates will open.

Step 5: Check your roll number in the list.

