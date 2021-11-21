RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat said – in 75 years we have not progressed as much as we should have, told how the country can progress

Bhagwat said that in 75 years after independence, we could not progress as much as we should have. In the direction in which the country should have been taken, and did not follow that path, hence could not progress.

As the UP elections are approaching, the attacks on the Congress by the Sangh and the BJP are increasing. The leaders of the Sangh and BJP are trying to put the Congress in the dock by reminding Nehru and sometimes of the Congress rule. On Sunday, Sangh chief Mohan Bhagwat once again made a scathing attack on the Congress. He raised questions on Congress rule.

Sarsangh director Mohan Bhagwat said that after independence, the country could not progress as much as it should have. Bhagwat said that if we move forward in the direction of taking the country forward, then we will definitely move forward. Expected development will definitely happen in 15-20 years. He was addressing the ‘Sant Ishwar Samman 2021’ program organized at Vigyan Bhawan here.

Bhagwat said that in 75 years after independence, we could not progress as much as we should have. In the direction in which the country should have been taken, and did not follow that path, hence could not progress. He said that India has done the work of making the whole world cultured from time immemorial. India’s intention has never been to conquer or convert anyone.

The Sarsangh Director said that when we work by imbibing the mantra of Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, then the country will be fully developed in 15-20 years. Recalling the freedom fighters, he said that in the last 200 years, as many great men would have happened in all the countries of the world. The life of each of these paves the way for all of us.

Tribal Affairs Minister Arjun Munda said that the decision to celebrate Tribal Pride Day in the country on the birth anniversary of Lord Birsa Munda would pave the way for all round development of the country. Union Ministers Jitendra Singh and Ashwini Kumar Choubey were also present at the function.