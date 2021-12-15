RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat said in Hindu Ekta Mahakumbh, people who have gone from Hinduism will be returned home

While addressing the Hindu Ekta Mahakumbh at Chitrakoot, Mohan Bhagwat stressed the need for unity among Hindus. Hindu Ekta Mahakumbh aims to unite Hindus and bring them under one roof.

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat has once again given a big statement regarding the return of the house. Addressing the Hindu Ekta Mahakumbh, the Sangh chief said that people who have gone from Hinduism will be brought home. Along with this, people have also taken oath from Mohan Bhagwat regarding this.

Mohan Bhagwat has administered an oath to the people who participated in the Hindu Ekta Mahakumbh to work for homecoming. This Mahakumbh was organized in Chitrakoot, Madhya Pradesh. The Sangh chief also administered an oath to the people present in the program to ensure that no person should convert to any other religion except Hinduism. The Sangh chief also asked the people participating in the Hindu Ekta Mahakumbh to take an oath to respect every woman.

Bhagwat stressed the need for unity among Hindus and asked the members of the majority community to stay away from casteism and other social evils. While administering the oath, he said- I am the warrior of Hindu culture, at the resolve site of Lord Shri Ram ji, taking the almighty God as a witness, I take a pledge to protect, promote and protect my holy Hindu religion, Hindu culture and Hindu society. I will work for life. I pledge that I will not allow any Hindu brother to deviate from Hindu Dharma”.

Let us inform that the Hindu Ekta Mahakumbh program has started in Chitrakoot from Wednesday. Mohan Bhagwat is the chief guest in this Mahakumbh. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will also attend the event. Hindu Ekta Mahakumbh aims to unite Hindus and bring them under one roof.

Issues like population control and love jihad are expected to be discussed during the Maha Kumbh. Many other celebrities including Kavi Kumar Vishwas, BJP MP Manoj Tiwari, Bollywood actor Ashutosh Rana, Art of Living founder Sri Sri Ravi Shankar will attend the event.