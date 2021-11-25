rss chief mohan bhagwat said pain of partition will end when it will over

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat said that India is not a piece of land but our motherland. We will be able to give something to the world only when the division is removed.

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat raised the issue of partition of the country and said that partition was a planned and closed conspiracy. At the same time, he said that the pain of partition will end only after the partition is over. These things were said by the RSS chief during a book launch program.

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh’s Sarsanghchalak Mohan Bhagwat said that the partition of the country is an irresistible pain on the occasion of the release of the book “Partition Kalin Bharat Ke Sakshi” by author Krishnanand Sagar in Noida. Only then will it be resolved. When will this division be cancelled? At the same time, he said that this is not a matter of slogans, slogans were used even then but partition happened. This is something to think about.

During this, the RSS chief also said that India is not a piece of land but our motherland. We will be able to give something to the world only when the division is removed. At the same time, he said that the partition of the country is not a matter of politics but a matter of our existence. No one got any pleasure from this. The tendency of alienation led to the partition of the country and we will not allow its painful history to be repeated.

Mohan Bhagwat said that after reading the history of how the country was broken, we have to move forward. To understand division we have to understand from that time. The partition of India was more a result of Islamic and British aggression than it was at that time. Apart from this, he said that riots happen even after partition. It is a wrong mentality to believe the same thing is necessary for others who feel themselves to be right. It is also wrong to dream of your dominance. The king belongs to everyone and everyone’s progress is his religion.

During the program organized in Sector-12 of Noida, Mohan Bhagwat also said that what was broken will have to be made monolithic again. This is our national religious and humanitarian duty. He said that the proposal for partition of India was accepted only so that rivers of blood could flow. But a lot of blood has been shed since then.