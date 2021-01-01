RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat says Hindus and Muslims are one: Mohan Bhagwat says Hindus and Muslims have the same DNA

Highlights Mohan Bhagwat said that Hindus and Muslims have the same ancestry and every Indian is a ‘Hindu’

Bhagwat said that Islam has come with the aggressors, it should be said so

He said that we have to think not about Muslim domination but about Indian domination.

Bhagwat urges sensible Muslim leaders to oppose unnecessary issues

Mumbai

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) Sarsanghchalak Mohan Bhagwat said that the ancestors of Hindus and Muslims were one and every Indian is a ‘Hindu’. Speaking at an event organized by the Global Strategic Policy Foundation in Pune, he said “sensible” Muslim leaders should stand firm against extremism. He said that the word Hindu is synonymous with motherland, ancestors and Indian culture. This is not an insult to other thoughts. We have to think of Indian domination, not Muslim domination.

Bhagwat said that everyone should work together for the overall development of India. He said, ‘Islam came with the invaders. This is history and it should be told that way. Wise Muslim leaders must oppose unnecessary issues and stand firmly against the radicals. The sooner we do this, the less damage will be done to society.

Owaisi attack on Mohan Bhagwat: ‘RSS has zero mind but hates 100 per cent Muslims’

Bhagwat said – Hindus and Muslims have the same ancestor

The RSS chief said that as a superpower, India would not threaten anyone. “The word Hindu is synonymous with the rich heritage of our motherland, ancestors and culture and every Indian is a Hindu,” he said at an event on ‘Nation First and Nation Supreme’. He said that the ancestors of Hindus and Muslims are the same.

People involved in lynching are against Hindutva, there is no threat to Islam in the country: Sangh chief

Arif Mohammad Khan and Syed Ata Hasnain were also present.

Governor of Kerala Arif Mohammad Khan and Chancellor of Kashmir Central University Lieutenant General Syed Ata Hasnain (retd) were present on the occasion. Governor Arif Mohammad Khan said more diversity leads to a prosperous society and Indian culture treats everyone equally. Syed Ata Hasnain said on the occasion that Muslim thinkers should jointly thwart Pakistan’s attempt to target Indian Muslims.