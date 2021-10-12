RSS chief said – Anti-Hindu can now target Vivekananda, claims Rajnath – Savarkar had filed mercy petition at the behest of Gandhi

Rajnath Singh said this during the release of a book on Savarkar at the Ambedkar International Centre. During this RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat also addressed the gathering.

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh chief Mohan Bhagwat has spoken openly in his address on Savarkar. He said that since independence efforts are being made to defame Savarkar and the next number in this episode is that of Vivekananda.

Bhagwat said these things at the release program of a book on Savarkar. He said that in today’s era people do not have correct information about Savarkar.

He said that today people comment on Savarkar and the Sangh, the next number will be that of Swami Dayanand, Vivekananda and Swami Arvind.

On the other hand, Defense Minister Rajnath Singh also gave a statement on Savarkar on Tuesday. He said that Veer Savarkar had filed a mercy petition before the British while imprisoned in the Andaman Jail on the suggestion of Mahatma Gandhi, but those following some ideology defame him and this will not be tolerated anymore.

Bhagwat said that if everyone had spoken loudly at that time, the country would not have been divided. But today people say that this is Veer Savarkar’s Hindutva, this is Vivekananda’s Hindutva. While Hindutva is only one, it was there before and will remain till the end.

He said that Ashfaq Ullah Khan had said that after his death he would be born in India. The voice of such great people should resonate.

He said that people are assuming that the era of Savarkar is coming from 2014 onwards, and this is true. It will be everyone’s responsibility and participation. We are becoming one, this is Hindutva.

During this, he also made a scathing attack on the Parliament. He said that except for beatings in Parliament, what else does not happen. Everything happens and everyone comes out and drinks tea and goes to each other’s wedding. Don’t talk of separation or special rights here because everyone is one.

who was savarkar

Vinayak Damodar Savarkar was born on 28 May 1883 in Bhagur village near Nashik, Maharashtra. He was very good in studies since childhood.

He was the great revolutionary and freedom fighter of India and he is known in history as Veer Savarkar. He was a Hindu nationalist and also a lawyer and politician by profession.

Savarkar was elected the national president of the All India Hindu Mahasabha 6 times. There was an allegation of being an aide of Savarkar in Gandhiji’s assassination, although this allegation could not be proved later.