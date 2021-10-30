RSS feels happy after PM Modi’s meeting with Pope Francis, Dattatreya said – this will enhance India’s prestige

Modi interacted with US President Joe Biden and other world leaders on the sidelines of the G20 summit on Saturday.

Welcoming PM Modi’s meeting with Pope Francis at Vatican, Italy, the RSS said on Saturday that the country’s prestige is increasing by this meeting. Sangh’s Sarkaryavah Dattatreya Hosabale said that if the head of a government meets someone in the current civilized society in the world, then what is wrong in it? We welcome it. We believe in Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam and respect all religions.

Modi met French President Emmanuel Macron on the sidelines of the G20 summit on Saturday. NSA Ajit Doval and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar were also present during the meeting with Macron. The Prime Minister’s Office tweeted that fruitful discussions between Modi and President Emmanuel Macron on the sidelines of the G20 ORG summit. Today’s talks will give impetus to the bilateral relations between the two countries. On the other hand, Modi interacted with other world leaders including US President Joe Biden on the sidelines of the G20 summit on Saturday.

In pictures tweeted by the PMO, Modi can be seen meeting Biden, French President Emmanuel Macron, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. The PMO wrote in the tweet – PM Narendra Modi interacted with many global leaders in Rome.

On the sidelines of the @g20org Rome Summit, PM @narendramodi interacts with various leaders. pic.twitter.com/7L3vbpRzUs — PMO India (@PMOIndia) October 30, 2021

On the other hand, Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi called for efforts to arrange more vaccines for Kovid-19 for poor countries at the start of the G20 summit in Rome. Dragi said that 70 percent of the people in affluent countries have been vaccinated. Whereas in poor countries only three percent people have received a dose of Kovid vaccine.

The agenda of the G-20 summit includes issues like climate change, economic recovery after Corona. Ahead of the UN climate summit, Italy expects the G20 countries to make significant commitments to cut carbon emissions. The climate conference will begin in Glasgow, Scotland on Sunday. Soon after the end of the G20 summit, the heads of several countries will visit Glasgow. Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping will join the conference via video conference.