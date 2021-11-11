RSS leader, whom Jinnah beloved, should go to Pakistan, said on OP Rajbhar’s statement

On OP Rajbhar’s statement regarding Jinnah, RSS leader Indresh Kumar said in Kashi on Wednesday that I request that those who love Jinnah should not be a burden on Indians and leave the country immediately.

The excitement of the UP assembly elections 2022 is increasing. Meanwhile, many statements about Mohammad Ali Jinnah are in the headlines. After SP chief Akhilesh Yadav, Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party chief Om Prakash Rajbhar said on Wednesday that if Jinnah had been made the Prime Minister, the country would not have been divided.

Let us inform that on this statement, senior campaigner of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh Indresh Kumar has said that those having such ideology should go to Pakistan. He said, “Those who think Jinnah to be a great man of India’s politics should go to Jinnah’s country.” He said that such people should not live as a burden on India, on Indians.

At the same time, on the question of Advani offering chadar at Jinnah’s tomb, he said that just like Rahul Gandhi, Akhilesh Yadav, Navjot Singh Sidhu and Digvijay Singh are political jokes, it is also a beautiful joke. To justify their wrong, these people keep on talking nonsense. Let us inform that on Wednesday, Indresh Kumar had reached the opening ceremony of the painting exhibition organized in the Department of Fine Arts of Kashi Vidyapeeth.

What did OP Rajbhar say? In fact, the media had sought response from OP Rajbhar on Akhilesh’s statement on Jinnah. On which he said that if Jinnah had been made the first Prime Minister of the country, then the country would not have been partitioned. Rajbhar said, Jinnah was praised from Atal Bihari Vajpayee to LK Advani.

On the other hand, BJP leader Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi has called Jinnah the villain of Partition on the continuous statements on Jinnah.

What was Akhilesh’s statement: On October 31, Akhilesh Yadav had said in an election rally that “Sardar Patel ji, Mahatma Gandhi, the father of the nation, Jawaharlal Nehru, Jinnah had come as a barrister after studying in the same institution. He brought freedom to the country. If he had to face any kind of struggle, he did not back down.