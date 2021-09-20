Ruben Santiago-Hudson Brings ‘Lacvana Blues’ to Broadway
About six months ago, Reuben Santiago-Hudson, producer of the play “Lacvana Blues,” asked a friend to open an empty theater for him.
“I just needed it — to sit on the seats, to walk on stage,” Santiago-Hudson said in an interview this week. “For the past 50 or so years, I’ve had some time every year in the theater: to see a play, to be in a play, to direct a play, to write a play. Suddenly he took off Gaya. “
On Tuesday, Santiago-Hudson had to return to theater in a big way: “Lacavana Blues”—which she wrote and directed, and in which she played every role—began previews on Broadway in the Manhattan Theater Club production of Samuel J. Friedman Theater at West 47th Street.
The play, which was first presented off-Broadway in 2001, and adapted into a television film in 2005, is reminiscent of the youth of Santiago-Hudson near Buffalo, and focuses on the character of Nanny, who ran a boardinghouse. and provided strength and morality to the generations around him.
At a ribbon ceremony outside the theater on West 47th Street, where ticketholders and gawkers dodged crowded traffic, Representative Carolyn Maloney offered the New Yorker’s defense of Broadway. “What would New York be without Broadway?” He asked. “Seriously, this is what makes the city feel so good. If we didn’t have Broadway we would be in Chicago or some other big city too.”
s. Apatha Merkerson, who played the nanny in the television film “Lacvana Blues” (and was a longtime fixture on “Law & Order”), was on hand for the preshow festivities.
“We are baaaack!” She said, referring to Broadway.
A Broadway production of “Lacvana Blues” was planned for a few years by the Manhattan Theater Club. The company’s longtime artistic director Lynn Meadow said in an interview that she saw it as a celebration of “heroism”, which she said is even more appropriate now. The play was performed with music by Bill Sims Jr., as performed by blues guitarist Junior Mack.
“It’s a play about healing,” Santiago-Hudson said. “It’s a play about community, about how we help each other, what generosity means. That’s what we need.”
