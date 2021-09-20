Ruben Santiago-Hudson Brings ‘Lacvana Blues’ to Broadway

About six months ago, Reuben Santiago-Hudson, producer of the play “Lacvana Blues,” asked a friend to open an empty theater for him.

“I just needed it — to sit on the seats, to walk on stage,” Santiago-Hudson said in an interview this week. “For the past 50 or so years, I’ve had some time every year in the theater: to see a play, to be in a play, to direct a play, to write a play. Suddenly he took off Gaya. “

On Tuesday, Santiago-Hudson had to return to theater in a big way: “Lacavana Blues”—which she wrote and directed, and in which she played every role—began previews on Broadway in the Manhattan Theater Club production of Samuel J. Friedman Theater at West 47th Street.

The play, which was first presented off-Broadway in 2001, and adapted into a television film in 2005, is reminiscent of the youth of Santiago-Hudson near Buffalo, and focuses on the character of Nanny, who ran a boardinghouse. and provided strength and morality to the generations around him.