Rubika Liaquat Open Up on Uttar pradesh Criticize Yogi Aditya Nath: The situation in UP is really bad, the goons have no fear of the police at all – Rubika Liaquat upset by referring to CM Yogi’s ‘Ram Rajya’ Goons have no fear of police at all

In view of the elections in Uttar Pradesh, the political excitement has increased. Opposition parties are besieging the Yogi government on the issue of crime. Meanwhile, a video of senior journalist and anchor Rubika Liyaquat is becoming increasingly viral on social media, in which she is seen reminding Yogi Adityanath of his promise of ‘Ram Rajya’ and questioning the increasing criminal incidents in the state.

In the video, Rubika Liaquat says- ‘What we are going to talk about today, we will do about the crime of Uttar Pradesh. I remember Yogi Adityanath’s statement of 2017 – what with confidence he had spoken and tried to convince the people of Uttar Pradesh that it is such that goondaraj will not work here at any cost. Now it is the turn of Ram Rajya. How can that state be called Ram-Rajya for the criminals in whom you could not bring fear?’

Rubika Liyaquat further angrily says- ‘Why such news is coming from Uttar Pradesh continuously that there is a clear feeling that the situation is really bad there. The goons have no fear of the police. They are not afraid of anything. Especially in crimes against women, UP remains at number one.

In the video, Rubika further says- ‘The situation is getting worse day by day. From 2016 to 2019, if you talk about crime against women, there has been an increase of 20%. So what a wonderful job the UP police was doing on that promise of Yogi Adityanath, it is visible in this 20% increase. In one day 42 women are kidnapped in Uttar Pradesh. Two women are raped in an hour. Here I would like to correct myself, in two hours a woman is raped. You cannot escape by saying that your police has become sensitive, is writing a report.

Ex IAS officer Surya Pratap Singh also reacted to this video of Rubika Liaquat. The former IAS said- ‘Let the elections come near, Godi media will also change colors in the same way. Kendra vs Yogi game. Journalist Rannvijay Singh, watching Rubika’s video, said- ‘What happened to them? Everyone is telling the truth.

A user named Adnan said in a sarcastic way- ‘It seems that they need more ads only from the UP government.’ A user named Naushad said- ‘This is your illusion sir. She sometimes speaks this so that the trust of the general public remains on her journalism. Then keep running the agenda for the benefit of any party, keep confusing the general public. A user named Yadav also said- ‘Government advertisement has probably been stopped. The result of that is that Rubika ji is also analyzing the yogi.’