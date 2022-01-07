Rubika Liyaquat Epic Reply To Congress Spokeperson As He Asks Why You Dont Show Empty Chairs In Punjab Rally

There was a fierce debate between Rubika Liaquat and Congress spokesperson Mukesh Sharma over the lapse in the security of the Prime Minister.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was about to hold a rally in Punjab’s Ferozepur on the previous day. But due to a security lapse, PM Modi’s Punjab rally was canceled. It is being told that some protesters had blocked the road, so the Prime Minister’s convoy was stuck on the flyover for 15 to 20 minutes. The matter was also discussed in famous news anchor Rubika Liaquat’s show Hunkar, where Congress spokesperson, SP spokesperson, political analyst and others were also present.

In the midst of the debate show, the Congress spokesperson asked the news anchor Rubika Liaquat that you showed all the scenes, but why did not you show the empty chairs present in the rally? Congress spokesperson Mukesh Sharma asked the news anchor, “All the channels have shown all the scenes, but why are the empty chairs present in the rally not being shown to the country?”

Congress spokesperson Mukesh Sharma further said in his statement, “When those scenes are shown to the people of the country, they will understand why the chopper’s route was chosen over the road route?” Responding to his talk, Rubika Liaquat said, “I will show empty chairs. Hey it would have been better for you people not to show empty chairs on one side, PM Modi on one side.

Responding to the Congress spokesperson, news anchor Rubika Liaquat said, “Aap people toh help kar di na unki. You are saying that Channi ji was helping PM Narendra Modi not to go to the rally. Why didn’t you clear the route. Don’t give such jokes, which will make you laugh. You are a very respectable person.”

Rubika Liaquat further added, “You guys really don’t feel embarrassed? Unable to fulfill the responsibility. You had also promised that the copter would be able to run even in bad weather, but why did it not work? Let us inform that Rubika Liaquat had also tweeted about the matter, in which she took a jibe at the Punjab government.

There is such a big lapse in the security of the Prime Minister of the country and they make excuses that there was no crowd in the rally… Hey, you would have removed the protesters, allowed the PM to reach the rally venue.. would not have seen the truth.

Your 10,000 security personnel could not clear a route.. this is not called healthy politics. — Rubika Liyaquat (@RubikaLiyaquat) January 5, 2022

Rubika Liaquat wrote, “There is such a big lapse in the security of the Prime Minister of the country and you make excuses that there was no crowd in the rally. Hey then you would have removed the protesters. Had the PM been allowed to reach the rally venue, the truth would have been seen. Your 10,000 security personnel could not clear a route. This is not called healthy politics.”