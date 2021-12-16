Rubika Liyaquat Fights With Panelist Vishal Mishra Over Ajay Mishra Teni In ABP Hunkar Show

Rubika Liyaquat clashed with the panelist over Union Minister Ajay Mishra Teni and said that today the collar is caught, tomorrow will run the pistol.

Union State Home Minister Ajay Mishra Teni has come into the limelight for misbehaving with a journalist in the past. When asked a question about his son Ashish Mishra, he was enraged and started abusing the journalist. Not only this, in one of his videos, he was also seen running after the journalist. The matter was also discussed in ABP News’ ‘Hunkar’ show, where Rubika Liyaquat herself clashed with the panelist over the resignation of Ajay Mishra Teni. Rubika Liyaquat expressed displeasure at Ajay Mishra Teni and said that today the collar is caught, tomorrow will run the pistol.

In ‘Hunkar’, Rubika Liyaquat asked panelist Vishal Mishra, “What is the reason, why is the party unable to take any action. Why fear a man who hurls abuses as soon as he opens his mouth? Responding to him, the political analyst said, “Whatever he said, whatever he did, there is little to be condemned for that.”

Rubika Liaquat got furious on the words of the political analyst and said, “Oh no strong condemnation and condemnation. This is a paw-paw condemnation, no one wants it. This is what has been happening since yesterday. Why is action not being taken?” On his point, the political analyst said that the report of the SIT also came, was there any tampering. The judicial process is going on, we should wait.

On the other hand, Rubika Liaquat further added, “There was no tampering, but you also know the observations of the Supreme Court regarding the SIT. As long as the judicial process is going on, he should step down from his post and come back if the allegations are proved wrong. Rubika Liaquat did not stop here.

He further taunted Ajay Mishra Teni and said, “Today the collar is caught, tomorrow will grab the pistol in the stomach. You guys are giving them confidence.” On his point, the political analyst questioned that on what basis the demand for resignation is being made. In response to this, the news anchor said, “Tell me Aadhaar. You are doing a whole lot of hooliganism, it was caught on camera. I don’t know what else he would be doing, who would be threatening.

Rubika Liyaquat, while targeting Ajay Mishra Teni, further said, “Don’t know who will have to be picked up, who will have to be taken somewhere else.” The user also commented a lot on this video of him. A user named Vikas wrote, “What will happen if you cry now?” Commenting on the video, a user named Shubham wrote, “Why is the BJP spokesperson missing, bring him too, defend him along with Teni.”