Rubika Liyaquat Got Epic Reply From Congress Leader Abhay Dubey As She Asks How Many Killed By RSS

Rubika Liaquat made sharp questions to Abhay Dubey regarding Salman Khurshid’s book, to which the Congress spokesperson also left no stone unturned to answer.

Famous Congress leader Salman Khan Khurshid has come into the discussion about his book ‘Sunrise Over Ayodhya’. In fact, Hindutva has been compared to Islamic extremist organizations Boko Haram and ISIS in the book. This book of Salman Khurshid was also discussed in famous news anchor Rubika Liaquat’s show Hunkar. During the debate itself, Rubika Liaquat got angry at the Congress leader and started asking how many murders have been committed by BJP, RSS and VHP so far.

Congress leader Abhay Dubey also did not back down from answering Rubika Liaquat’s question. Congress spokesperson Abhay Dubey defended Salman Khurshid’s book, saying, “It is written in his book that our Sanatan and classical Hinduism has been converted by the Bharatiya Janata Party to fulfill its objectives. This is not an attack on Hinduism.”

Abhay Dubey further added, “The Sanatan civilization which the Congress party believes in, is not anger. Saffron is not malice, not discrimination, not hysteria, but generosity. Bharatiya Janata Party reimburses its political desires on the basis of saffron. After the words of Abhay Dubey, news anchor Rubika Liaquat also started questioning.

News anchor Rubika Liaquat said, “You prove how even the political version of Hindutva matches with Boko Haram and ISIS. I ask how many murders did the BJP, how many did the RSS, Vishwa Hindu Parishad did? You don’t like ideology, right? But it does mean that we will compare the entire religion with a terrorist organization.

Rubika Liaquat further asked the question, “You will compare the entire religion with a terrorist organization, which sells the girl child because their agenda is to follow. They put bombs on the stomachs of elders because they have to advance Islam and Jihad.” Even Abhay Dubey did not back down from answering these questions.

Congress spokesperson Abhay Dubey said, “Have not compared religion, compared these adharmics. Have the courage to listen to those who have stood up so strongly in his support.” Lashing out at his point, Rubika Liaquat said, “I stand in support of Hindutva.” At the same time, Abhay Dubey said, “If she had been in support of Hindutva, she would have spoken against the rapists from Unnao to Hathras.”