Rubika Liyaquat got furious over Supriya Shrinate on her old interview with PM Modi said I am proud of my question

On the issue of inflation, Pegasus espionage case, farmers, all opposition parties including Congress are besieging the Narendra Modi government in Parliament. On Tuesday, Rahul Gandhi along with all the opposition parties took out a cycle march on the issue of inflation. He joined the Constitutional Club to surround the government on the Pegasus issue. held a meeting with the leaders of the opposition party. During the debate on the same issue, a heated argument broke out between Congress leader Supriya Shrinet and anchor Rubika Liyaquat on ABP News.

In ABP’s debate show, ‘Hunkar’ Supriya Shrinet said that Rubika Liyaquat does not ask sharp questions to the government. She said, ‘The government is asked sharp questions. What a democracy! The government is asked questions on tonic.

Rubika Liaquat got furious on this matter and said, ‘Yes, I had asked and I am proud of that question, Supriya Shrinet. Because the whole country wanted to know why an elderly person talks about sleeping for four hours and the rest of the time he is working. Everyone wanted to know and I am proud of my question.

Rahul Gandhi ji drives a tractor. Media’s stomach ache Rahul Gandhi ji cycled. Petrol diesel is expensive. That is why the pain in the stomach of the media, Rahul Gandhi held a meeting of the opposition. Pain in the stomach of the media Hey brother, we are against the government. Little to no media. @SupriyaShrinate #GodiMedia pic.twitter.com/zjhSLN7yty — Tanveer Shaikh (@Tanveer75506628) August 3, 2021

On this, Supriya Shrinet clapped and said, ‘What is journalism.. Salute to your journalism Rubika ji. Everyone laughs at your journalism. This is not journalism, it is petty. If you have guts then ask questions to the government. Rubika Liaquat said, ‘Thank you so much Supriya ji, I will invite you for my coffee, do my PhD in journalism.’

Let us tell you, Rubika Liaquat had taken an interview of Prime Minister Narendra Modi just before the Lok Sabha elections 2019, some part of which became quite viral and people criticized her a lot. He had asked the PM why he does not get tired of working, does he take any tonic for this.

He had asked, ‘I am also human, you are also human, I also have eyes, you also have two eyes. It happens to me many times when I get tired and say that I am tired. Why didn’t this happen to you? Why don’t you get tired? Do you take any tonic? What is the secret behind this?’





