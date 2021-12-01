Rubika Liyaquat said in the live show, it seems that she got freedom only yesterday, the panelist said – you are in the channel because of Congress

When Congress spokesperson Mukesh Sharma was answering the questions of BJP spokesperson in the debate, the anchor interrupted him in the middle. After which a counter-attack started between the two.

The talk reached independence in an ongoing TV debate on the issue of farmers. There was also a scuffle between Congress spokesperson Mukesh Sharma and the anchor, speaking on the issue of MSP.

In fact, a debate was going on on TV channel ABP regarding the farmers’ movement, in which Rubika Liaquat was present as an anchor. In the debate, when Congress spokesperson Mukesh Sharma was answering the questions of the BJP spokesperson, the anchor interrupted him and said that it seems that freedom has been achieved only yesterday, to which the Congress leader retaliated and said that you are the reason for the Congress. In the channel.

Responding to the question on MSP, Mukesh Sharma said- BJP spokesperson who said that there is no purchase on MSP in Congress ruled states, because in Uttar Pradesh where they are ruled, there is purchase on MSP? He probably knows them better than me. The issue is not whether Congress ruled state or BJP ruled state, Hindustan is one…. Today farmers are asking for guarantee on MSP, so that’s why they are asking that tomorrow Mukesh Sharma sitting on the channel should not say that BJP ruled state is not giving, and BJP leaders should not say that Congress ruled state is not giving… I am not of Congress I am taking the side of farmers.

Mukesh Sharma was just speaking when the anchor interrupted him and said – with all due respect… when you said what the farmer demand is, it looks like we have been liberated only yesterday… today is the second day of 1947… Lord you guys Where were you, MSP guaranteed for so many years… Mukesh ji is speaking so loudly how… how do you do this…”.

Mukesh Sharma was seen getting furious on this comment of the anchor. He said- Freedom is not like this, today is the day… I am asking you, when India became independent, then no Rubika Liyaquat used to conduct such debates on the channel. India has progressed, Congress has a big contribution in it. You are sitting on the channel today, so it is a contribution of Congress”.