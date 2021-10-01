Rubina Delik in red bikini in Maldives: Rubina Delik poses dead in red bikini from Maldives

Seemed to be enjoying Rubina has also shared a video, in which she is seen collecting some shells on the beach.

Rubina and Abhinav are on an island in the Maldives, where they went on a lunch date. Rubina shared these photos of the lunch date on her Instagram account.

Rubina wrote in the caption, ‘Lunch date never before. Bloody scene and just the two of us on the whole island. ‘

Discussion among fans Fans are heartbroken to see these photos of Rubina Dilip. Let me tell you that Rubina often shares photos on social media in her bold style. But fans love his style.

Gives Rubina near the bumper Let me tell you that Rubina Dilek has been in constant discussion since winning ‘Bigg Boss 14’ and she has many offers. This year, where she appeared in 4 music videos, she is also set to make her Bollywood debut. READ Also Shanaya Kapoor and Navya Naveli Nanda react on Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana Khan Gorgeous Sunkissed Look | Shanaya Kapoor and Navya Naveli Nanda stunned by Suhana Khan's golden look

Debut in Bollywood from ‘Ardh’ movie Rubina Dilik is making her Bollywood debut in singer Palash Muchal’s ‘Ardh’. Apart from Rubina, Hiten Tejwani and Rajpal Yadav will also be seen in the film. The film is currently shooting.

Video: Check out Rubina’s hot style in a bikini

Actress Rubina Dilek has taken to social media these days. She is vacationing in the Maldives with her husband Abhinav Shukla and sharing attractive pictures every day from there. Rubina had recently gone to the Maldives for Abhinav’s birthday.