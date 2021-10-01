Rubina Delik in red bikini in Maldives: Rubina Delik poses dead in red bikini from Maldives
Havoc in bikinis
Rubina recently created havoc with her bikini pictures in Yellow and Fluorescent Bright. Now she has shared her very hot and glamorous pictures in Maldives red bikini.
Seemed to be enjoying
Rubina has also shared a video, in which she is seen collecting some shells on the beach.
Romantic lunch date by the sea
Rubina and Abhinav are on an island in the Maldives, where they went on a lunch date. Rubina shared these photos of the lunch date on her Instagram account.
‘Meal date never before’
Rubina wrote in the caption, ‘Lunch date never before. Bloody scene and just the two of us on the whole island. ‘
Discussion among fans
Fans are heartbroken to see these photos of Rubina Dilip. Let me tell you that Rubina often shares photos on social media in her bold style. But fans love his style.
Gives Rubina near the bumper
Let me tell you that Rubina Dilek has been in constant discussion since winning ‘Bigg Boss 14’ and she has many offers. This year, where she appeared in 4 music videos, she is also set to make her Bollywood debut.
Debut in Bollywood from ‘Ardh’ movie
Rubina Dilik is making her Bollywood debut in singer Palash Muchal’s ‘Ardh’. Apart from Rubina, Hiten Tejwani and Rajpal Yadav will also be seen in the film. The film is currently shooting.
