Rubina Dilaik Admits Being Offered Khatron Ke Khiladi 11, Says Not Comfortable With Creepy Crawlers





Shimla: Bigg Boss 14 winner Rubina Dilaik has lastly admitted that she was supplied the action-reality present, Khatron Ke Khiladi 11, however she turned it down due to a previous dedication. In the meantime, Rubina’s husband Abhinav Shukla determined to take part within the present and is at present capturing for it in South Africa. Additionally Learn – Rubina Dilaik Breaks Silence on Vivian Dsena’s Exit From Shakti: ‘I Respect His Determination’

In an interview with Occasions of India, Rubina stated, “Sure, I used to be supplied the present. I didn’t take it up as a result of I had dedicated to the day by day cleaning soap Shakti. After which I acquired COVID. So even when I had taken up the present, I must again out.” She additional stated that she wouldn’t participate within the present sooner or later both as a result of she isn’t comfy with ‘creepy crawlers’. Additionally Learn – Rakhi Sawant Do not Need To Take part In Khatron Ke Khiladi As a result of She Is Scared Of ‘An Affair’ With Abhinav Shukla

However, she believes that Abhinav is an ideal alternative for the present. She continued, “I’m glad he is part of Khatron Ke Khiladi. This can be a present for somebody like him, who’s an journey junkie and I’m excited for him. I eagerly anticipate his calls within the night when he tells me what all he has been doing there. He’s in an excellent house and having fun with himself.”

Rubina and Abhinav had been seen collectively on Bigg Boss 14. They had been final seen collectively on the music video ‘Marjaneya’ and received the hearts of their followers. On the present, the couple was making headlines for hitting a tough patch of their marriage. Nonetheless, they sorted issues out and can quickly renew their wedding ceremony vows.