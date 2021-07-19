rubina dilaik bollywood debut with hiten tejwani and rajpal yadav

New Delhi. TV actress Rubina Dilaik is not interested in any identity today. She is one of the popular actresses of TV. Rubina, who started her acting career with ‘Chhoti Bahu’, earned a lot of name by playing a eunuch in the serial ‘Shakti- Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki’. Some time back, he has won the title of TV’s popular reality show ‘Bigg Boss 14’. But now such a news has come out about Rubina, knowing about which her fans will not be happy.

Also read: Harbhajan Singh was in the labor room with wife Geeta Basra at the time of the birth of the second child, gave this reaction on having a son

These days the stars of Rubina Dilaik are on high. She is getting a lot of love on social media and now she is going to step into Bollywood soon. Rubina, who has made everyone crazy about her acting in TV serials, will now be seen on the big screen. An official announcement has also been made about Rubina’s film. Giving information about his film, famous film critic and business expert Taran Adarsh ​​has made a tweet.

He wrote in his tweet, ‘Rubina Dilaik is ready to debut in Bollywood. Music composer Palash Muchhal will be producing this film. Rubina has signed her debut film. After this, Taran Adarsh ​​told, ‘Palash Muchhal, turned music composer, has also signed Hiten Tejwani and Rajpal Yadav along with Rubina in this project. Shooting will start in September 2021.

Also read: Mouni Roy shared pictures in a traditional outfit, ravishing performances won hearts

The fans of Rubina Dilaik are not happy after hearing this news. Fans are quite excited to see Rubina on the big screen. Let us tell you that Rubina Dilaik has won the title of Miss Shimla in the year 2006 and Miss North in the year 2008. After this she started her acting career with ‘Chhoti Bahu’. His first serial was a hit and he got recognition from house to house. These days she is shooting for the serial ‘Shakti – Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki’.