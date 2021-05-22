Rubina Dilaik Breaks Silence on Vivian Dsena Exit From Shakti: I Respect His Decision





Actor Rubina Dilaik joined Shakti: Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki after successful Bigg Boss 14 earlier this yr. She returned as Soumya on-screen, a task that’s liked by the viewers. Nevertheless, her chemistry with the present’s male lead – Vivian Dsena was missed because the actor acquired changed by Cezanne Khan on the present. The followers have been asking the makers to convey the ‘actual Harman’ again on the present, and now Rubina has additionally damaged her silence on lacking Vivian on the units. Additionally Learn – Abhinav Shukla On Rubina Dilaik’s Well being: Praying On a regular basis That She Will get Effectively Quickly

The actor has just lately recovered from COVID-19 and is ready to be again on the units of Shakti quickly. In her newest interview with ETimes, Rubina talked about Vivian and talked about that they labored collectively for 4 years and had change into good buddies. The Bigg Boss 14 winner mentioned that Vivian even checked on her when the information of her testing COVID constructive got here out. Rubina mentioned that not becoming a member of Shakti again was Vivian’s private choice and she or he respects that. Additionally Learn – Abhinav Shukla To Not Fly To Shimla To Meet Rubina Dilaik After Covid-19 Analysis, Says ‘Hoping She Will get Effectively Quickly’

She was quoted as saying, “He did name me whereas I was recovering from COVID. I didn’t ask Vivian the rationale for not coming again to the present as a result of that’s his private choice and I respect that. I was actually wanting ahead to working with him, however I am positive he has his personal legitimate causes.” Additionally Learn – Rubina Dilaik Assessments COVID-19 Constructive, Aly Goni, Rahul Vaidya, Nikki Tamboli Want Her Speedy Restoration

Rubina went on to speak about her lengthy affiliation with Vivian. She mentioned they shared lovely chemistry off the display screen as properly and that’s the rationale their on-screen chemistry ended up impressing the viewers rather a lot. “However none the much less we’ve had an excellent affiliation of 4 years and we each have actually labored laborious. It was a terrific camaraderie on the units which you could possibly see on the display screen as properly. Perhaps sooner or later for another challenge, we’ll come collectively,” she mentioned.

The makers roped in Cezanne Khan within the function of Harman. The actor is legendary for enjoying the function of Anurag Basu within the authentic Kasautii Zindagii Kay alongside Shweta Tiwari. The viewers remains to be attempting to heat as much as the pairing of Rubina and Cezanne. What do you consider them collectively within the present?