rubina dilaik poses in black bikini with abhinav shukla romantic photos from maldive vacation | Rubina Dilaik-Abhinav Shukla was seen enjoying this way on vacation, glamorous pose in bikini

Television oi-Varsha Rani

Talking about the strongest and famous couple of TV world, the name of Abhinav Shukla and Rubina Dilaik is included. Often these couples celebrate holidays. Once again Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla have arrived in Maldives for a holiday and both of them were captured in a romantic style.

Rubina Dilaik has shared bold look pictures with husband Abhinav. In these pictures, Rubina Dilaik is seen in a black bikini. Both are seen in a very cool mood. Although both have returned from Maldives vacation, they have shared a romantic photoshoot after returning to India.

While Rubina Dilaik’s bold look surfaced on social media, Abhinav appeared in a romantic style with his wife. Bigg Boss fame Nikki Tamboli also reacted to see these lovely pictures of both.

In Bigg Boss 14, both Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav appeared together. After the marriage of both of them, the tussle continued and if some reports are to be believed, both were about to get divorced but after coming to the Bigg Boss house, both were reunited.

Rubina Dilaik is a famous TV actress who has worked in famous hit serials like Shakti, Choti Bahu. Rubina first got fame from the serial Chhoti Bahu. After this, she came into the limelight by playing the role of a transgender in the Shakti serial.

READ Also Publicist And Producer BA Raju Dies Of Cardiac Arrest, Celebrities Including Prabhas, SS Rajamouli Mourn The Loss Allow Notifications You have already subscribed

Story first published: Tuesday, November 16, 2021, 16:40 [IST]