Rubina Dilaik Shared Bikini Photo In Instagram And requested to her husband | Rubina Dilaik requested her husband by sharing a bikini photo, said- ‘I am longing’

New Delhi: Famous TV actress Rubina Dilaik has decided that she will set social media on fire with her hotness. That’s why she has shared a photo of herself in a blue bikini, in which she looks quite a killer.

wreak havoc in blue bikini

Rubina Dilaik Instagram has shared a photo on her Instagram, seeing that her fans stopped breathing. In the photo, Rubina is wearing a sky blue color bikini and is getting into the pool. Fans are commenting a lot on this bikini photo of her.

Abhinav Shukla took the photo

Sharing the photo, Rubina Dilaik wrote in the caption- ‘I am longing for the holidays. A beach, bikini and some pictures.’ With this, Rubina told that this photo of her has been taken by Abhinav Shukla.

won hearts in bigg boss

Rubina Dilaik, popularly known as ‘Choti Bahu’, has mostly appeared in the Indian look in the serial. Be it social media or her personal life, Rubina’s western avatar has become equally popular. While living in the house of ‘Bigg Boss’, he introduced the audience with his stylish style.

Rubina had corona

Let us tell you, Rubina Dilaik was infected with Corona last month. Now she has recovered and has returned to shooting. This video is being seen from his shooting set. Rubina had told about her problems by sharing videos after being infected with Corona.

rubina tv show

If we talk about Rubina’s workfront, then she is seen in the famous serial ‘Shakti: Astitva Ke Ehsaas’. His fans were missing his Soumya character for a long time. Apart from this, Rubina’s first music video ‘Marjaaniyan’ was released. Abhinav Shukla was also seen with him in this song. Neha Kakkar gave her voice to this song.

