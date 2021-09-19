Rubina Dilek Double-Door Vanity Van: Rubina Dilek refuses to shoot her first film without a double-door vanity van: Rubina Dilek refuses to shoot with Double Door Vanity Van?

‘Bigg Boss 14’ winner Rubina Dilek arrived on the set last week for the shooting of her first Bollywood film ‘Ardh’ and her demand surprised everyone. It is said that Rubina was adamant that she would not start shooting the film until she got a double-door vanity van.

Let me tell you that Rubina arrived at the Mohammed Ali studio in Malvani last week. A source present there told ETimes that Rubina sat there in her car for 45 minutes until the double-door vanity van reached there. He said Rubina arrived at the set at 8 a.m. and got out of her car at 8:45 p.m. It seemed like she just wanted a double door vanity van so her staff would be with her too. He said the single-door vanity van that was previously called for Rubina was sent back.





The source said that this time the shooting plan was slightly changed so as not to waste time. While Rubina was waiting for her vanity van, a shoot with other actors on set and some close-up scenes were taken.

When Rubina was asked about it, she smiled and replied, ‘Ha ha ha, to make it more spicy you can also add that I refused to shoot in the actual location of the slum. The area was there and I set out from there and left.

When music director Palash Muchal, the director of the film, was asked about Rubina, she said that she had stopped in her car not because of a vanity van but because it was raining outside.