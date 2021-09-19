Rubina Dilek Double-Door Vanity Van: Rubina Dilek refuses to shoot her first film without a double-door vanity van: Rubina Dilek refuses to shoot with Double Door Vanity Van?
The source said that this time the shooting plan was slightly changed so as not to waste time. While Rubina was waiting for her vanity van, a shoot with other actors on set and some close-up scenes were taken.
When Rubina was asked about it, she smiled and replied, ‘Ha ha ha, to make it more spicy you can also add that I refused to shoot in the actual location of the slum. The area was there and I set out from there and left.
When music director Palash Muchal, the director of the film, was asked about Rubina, she said that she had stopped in her car not because of a vanity van but because it was raining outside.
