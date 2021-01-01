Rubina Dilek gained 7 kg: Rubina Dilek gained 7 kg after Kovid’s recovery which made her really unwell.

Rubina Dilik shared some of her photos on Instagram and said that she gained 7 kg and after Kovid, she gained 7 kg. Rubina explained how she felt as she gained weight.

We will tell you that Rubina Dilek contracted corona around the month of May. In the meantime, she stayed home and returned to work after recovering.





Rubina said about weight gain in this post, ‘A perfect slender body can’t tell who I am and with this feeling I am learning to love myself again. After Kovid recovery, I gained 7 kg, which made me feel very unwell and lowered my confidence. I had to work hard to get back to my normal weight 50.



He added, ‘So now these pictures are for my beautiful people, weight is first and foremost your health and not your appearance, take care of your body.’