Rubina Dilek gained 7 kg: Rubina Dilek gained 7 kg after Kovid’s recovery which made her really unwell.
Rubina said about weight gain in this post, ‘A perfect slender body can’t tell who I am and with this feeling I am learning to love myself again. After Kovid recovery, I gained 7 kg, which made me feel very unwell and lowered my confidence. I had to work hard to get back to my normal weight 50.
He added, ‘So now these pictures are for my beautiful people, weight is first and foremost your health and not your appearance, take care of your body.’
