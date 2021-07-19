Rubina Dilek’s biggest regret about Bigg Boss 14: Rubina Dilek’s regret of not leaving Bigg Boss 14 with her husband Abhinav Shukla is here – Rubina Dilek still regrets it, can’t forgive herself
In a post shared on Instagram (Rubina Dilaik Instagram), Rubina Dilaik wrote, ‘How many times have I been asked the question of what I regret during Bigg Boss. There was no clarity in my thoughts then. Couldn’t understand anything. There were mixed feelings because a lot was happening at the time. But now when I look back, the one thing that pushes me and hurts me is when the innovation was removed.
Rubina further wrote, ‘Abhinav’s journey to Bigg Boss 14 was decided in the hands of those who deserved less than him and were not in that race. He had other motives, and he did not oppose them. At the time, I was so overwhelmed with pain and sorrow that I could not see what was really going on. I wish I could have come out with him the day his case ended. Not even by Bigg Boss, but by some other members of the household who could not do justice to their journey to the Bigg Boss house or themselves.
We will tell you that Rubina and Abhinav joined ‘Bigg Boss 14’ as a couple. After appearing on the show, Rubina revealed that she and Abhinav are going to separate. Nothing was going right in their married life. So they gave each other months. This revelation shocked everyone. However, Rubina and Abhinav’s relationship improved in the ‘Bigg Boss’ house and both emerged as ‘Power Couple’.
