Rubina Dilik and Abhinav Shukla Kerala Holiday: Rubina Dilik shared holiday photos on Instagram

Rubina shared a photo Abhinav arrives in Kerala to celebrate Rubina’s birthday. Rubina has shared the best photos of the holiday on Instagram.

Rubina was seen posing The beauty of Kerala can be seen in the picture. The backwaters, the coconut trees, the greenery in the background are giving the perfect view. Rubina is sitting on the boat and posing.

Rubina with a friend In the photo, Rubina is seen with her friend Benaf. Fans are posting fire and heart emojis on these pictures in the comments section.

The two are very friendly Benaf and his family are very good friends of Rubina. The two have been seen together many times.

The couple enjoyed boating Rubina and Abhinav are enjoying boating. Both are enjoying the beautiful scenery of Kerala.

The couple are scoring goals for the fans How happy Rubina is when she is on vacation can be determined by looking at her photos. Rubina and Abhinav together are giving fans a couple.

Rubina Dilik and Abhinav Shukla are considered to be one of the most beautiful couple in the TV industry. She is currently on holiday in Kerala, photos of which the actress has shared on her Instagram account. In this she looks very stylish. These photos are going viral on social media. You see …