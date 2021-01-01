Entertainment

Rubina Dilik Ardh Bollywood: Shooting of Rubina Dilik’s first film ‘Ardh’ begins, first poster shared on social media – Rubina Dilik debut film Ardh Shoot shares first poster

11 seconds ago
Add Comment
by admin
Rubina Dilik Ardh Bollywood: Shooting of Rubina Dilik’s first film ‘Ardh’ begins, first poster shared on social media – Rubina Dilik debut film Ardh Shoot shares first poster
Written by admin
Rubina Dilik Ardh Bollywood: Shooting of Rubina Dilik’s first film ‘Ardh’ begins, first poster shared on social media – Rubina Dilik debut film Ardh Shoot shares first poster

Rubina Dilik Ardh Bollywood: Shooting of Rubina Dilik’s first film ‘Ardh’ begins, first poster shared on social media – Rubina Dilik debut film Ardh Shoot shares first poster

TV actress Rubina Dilik is all set to make her Bollywood debut. Shooting of his first film has started and on this occasion he has shared the poster of the film on social media.

#Rubina #Dilik #Ardh #Bollywood #Shooting #Rubina #Diliks #film #Ardh #begins #poster #shared #social #media #Rubina #Dilik #debut #film #Ardh #Shoot #shares #poster

READ Also  Neena Gupta Reacted Asha Bhosle Vivian Richards Look Like Nana Patekar

You may also like

About the author

admin

View all posts

Leave a Comment