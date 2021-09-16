Rubina Dilik cuts her hair in the forest: Rubina Dilik cuts her hair in the forest at midnight

More than 2.5 million views The actual Rubina Dilek haircut photos cut her hair herself and share photos of the new look with fans on social media. These pictures have received more than two and a half million views so far.

Cut his own hair in the woods at midnight Rubina shared these photos on Instagram (Rubina Dilaik Instagram) and also told a funny story related to this haircut. The funny thing is that Rubina cut her hair in the middle of the night. However, he also took some help from his hairstylist.

Also took the help of a hairstylist In the caption, Rubina wrote, ‘I imagine things clearly and at a very high level. To the extent that I don’t watch horror or thriller. But this post is not about that. I first figured out how I wanted this look, so I cut the fringe myself. That night (around 1am) I didn’t know how I could get this hairstyle because we were shooting in the woods and away from the city. But I was convinced of Luke and within minutes I was ready.

Fans called Rubina ‘Barbie’ Fans are appreciating this new haircut of Rubina Dilik. In this look, someone compared her to a ‘Barbie doll’ and someone called her a ‘QT pie’. READ Also The level of Mac malware is not acceptable, says Apple’s Craig Federighi at Epic trial

Debuting in Bollywood On the commercial front, Rubina is seen in the show ‘Shakti: Astitva Ke Ehsas Ki’. She is also making her Bollywood debut with the film ‘Ardh’ which is currently shooting. Apart from Rubina, Rajpal Yadav and Hiten Tejwani will also be seen in the film.

Nowadays Rubina Dilek leaves no chance to surprise the fans. He has undergone a huge change after winning ‘Bigg Boss 14’. She is very active on social media and shares every update with fans. But now fans are amazed by the update he shared and never tire of praising him.