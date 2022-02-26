World

Rubio calls on Biden to ‘diminish’ Putin’s ‘leverage’ over energy by lifting restrictions

13 seconds ago
Add Comment
by admin
Rubio calls on Biden to ‘diminish’ Putin’s ‘leverage’ over energy by lifting restrictions
Written by admin
Rubio calls on Biden to ‘diminish’ Putin’s ‘leverage’ over energy by lifting restrictions

Rubio calls on Biden to ‘diminish’ Putin’s ‘leverage’ over energy by lifting restrictions

NewYou can listen to the Gadget Clock article now!

Orlando, Fla. – Sen. Marco Rubio, in an interview with Gadget Clock Digital Friday, called on Russian President Vladimir Putin’s “leverage over the world” is power, and called on the Biden administration to “reduce” that power by lifting sanctions on the United States. Energy production.

During an interview with Gadget Clock Digital on the sidelines of the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) on Friday, Rubio, R-Fla. He said he wanted the Biden administration to be “more active” in its response to the conflict between Russia and Russia. Ukraine.

“It looks like we’re responding to what’s happening,” Rubio told Gadget Clock Digital. “I don’t understand – we know that Putin’s greatest advantage in the world is energy, especially in Europe, where 50% of his natural gas comes from Russia.”

Russia invades Ukraine: live update

“Why doesn’t the United States announce, you know? We’re going to lift all these crazy restrictions on oil and natural gas and offer it to the world, you know, to reduce Putin’s leverage on Europe, but often on us because oil prices are skyrocketing. It’s going on, “said Rubio.

President Biden on Thursday announced additional sanctions on Russia for its multilateral war against Ukraine, but stopped short of imposing sanctions on Putin himself and did not announce sanctions on Russia from the Swift banking system, saying Europe does not have such a board. A step.

READ Also  Number of residents in ICU takes a big jump in Albany County COVID update, January 25

Biden said the sanctions, in coordination with other countries’ alliances, would target larger Russian banks, including VTB, Sberbank, Bank Otkritie, Sovcombank OJSC and Novikombank. The sanctions will make it harder for Russia to trade in dollars, euros, pounds and yen, and there will be “new restrictions” on what can be exported to Russia, he said.

The sanctions will also target the Russian elite: Sergei Ivanov and his son Sergei, Andrei Patrushev and his son Nikolai, Igor Sechin and his son Ivan, Andrei Puchkov, Yuri Salviev and two real estate companies owned by him, Galina Valena. US Dr.

According to the United States, Sberbank, AlfaBank, Credit Bank of Moscow, Gazprombank, Russian Agricultural Bank, Gazprom, Gazprom Neft, Transneft, Rostelecom, RusHydro, Alrovcom, Soft, Rostelecom, Sberbank, AlfaBank, and 13 other Russian companies and enterprises have been denied the opportunity to invest in the company. Will. And Russian Railways.

“I think all sanctions will hit – but it will not stop him,” Rubio said of Putin. “They will not overthrow this regime, but the consequences of what it has done, and it is a consequence that other countries will have to wait before deciding to act.”

Although Rubio said the “most important thing” the United States can do is to ensure that the Ukrainian government is recognized.

“Ukrainians, what you’ve already seen in the first 48 hours, they just won’t let these people in,” Rubio said. “I mean, the attack part is tough, but it’s going to be the easiest part for the Russians.”

“The hardest part is trying to occupy a country where you will have millions of people who don’t want you there, have experience of war and are willing to fight and die,” he continued. “So this is going to be a very painful experience for him, and we should help the people of Ukraine as much as possible to help themselves. And so I hope we will.”

READ Also  Brooklyn crime: Man fatally outside his home in Cypress Hills

#Rubio #calls #Biden #diminish #Putins #leverage #energy #lifting #restrictions

Games Kharido Game Kharido Tamilrockers Filmywap Filmyzilla
9xflix 9xmovies 9x flix filmy4wap xyz filmy4web xyz
tamilrockers 2020

 

 ssrmoveis movie4me tamilrockers 2021 tamil movies download watchcartoononline
game kharido com ssrmoviez tamilrockers 2020 tamil movies download game kharido .in www filmy4wap xyz
www tamilrockers com 2021 mp4moviez guru filmyzila ktm movie xnxubd 2020 nvidia video 2017
movierulz.hp extramovie xnxubd 2020 nvidia new filmywap 2018 bollywood movies download tamilrockers 2020 new movie download
mp4movies filmy4wab kutty movies collection filmy4wab xyz game kharifo

 
2021 tamil movies download kuttymovies filmyzilla com bollywood filmywap 2021 gamekharido com game khrido com
movierulz hp kuttymovies 2021 tamilrockers com 2021 www filmy4wap com 0gomovie
games kharido in game kharido app filmy4wap.xyz filmy4wap xyz 2020 filmy4wap 2020
movierulz pz ssrmovies xyz movierulz hy mp4moviez nick finder.com
www filmy4wap com 2021 tamilrockers kuttymovies apunkagames Ssrmovies

 

 Filmy4wap

 
Mp4moviez Moviespur Yts           Bollyshare           1337x

 
Madras Rockers 7starhd Downloadhub Teluguwap Kuttymovies

 
Gomovies Pagalworld         Moviesda Djpunjab Bolly4u
Todaypk Filmywap Filmyzilla  Jio Rockers Moviespur
Tamilyogi Crackstreams Worldfree4u Yolamovies 123movies
Why should you Avoid Watching 123Movies? 123Movies Isaimini Movierulz movierulz wap
Movierulz ds Khatrimaza OKhatrimaza Filmy4wap SSR Movies

 
7starhd Gomovies Moviesda PagalWorld      Bolly4u
Todaypk  Filmywap Movierulz Rapidtags Venom 2

 Pushpa

Uncharted

You may also like

About the author

admin

View all posts

Leave a Comment