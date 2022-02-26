Rubio calls on Biden to ‘diminish’ Putin’s ‘leverage’ over energy by lifting restrictions



Orlando, Fla. – Sen. Marco Rubio, in an interview with Gadget Clock Digital Friday, called on Russian President Vladimir Putin’s “leverage over the world” is power, and called on the Biden administration to “reduce” that power by lifting sanctions on the United States. Energy production.

During an interview with Gadget Clock Digital on the sidelines of the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) on Friday, Rubio, R-Fla. He said he wanted the Biden administration to be “more active” in its response to the conflict between Russia and Russia. Ukraine.

“It looks like we’re responding to what’s happening,” Rubio told Gadget Clock Digital. “I don’t understand – we know that Putin’s greatest advantage in the world is energy, especially in Europe, where 50% of his natural gas comes from Russia.”

“Why doesn’t the United States announce, you know? We’re going to lift all these crazy restrictions on oil and natural gas and offer it to the world, you know, to reduce Putin’s leverage on Europe, but often on us because oil prices are skyrocketing. It’s going on, “said Rubio.

President Biden on Thursday announced additional sanctions on Russia for its multilateral war against Ukraine, but stopped short of imposing sanctions on Putin himself and did not announce sanctions on Russia from the Swift banking system, saying Europe does not have such a board. A step.

Biden said the sanctions, in coordination with other countries’ alliances, would target larger Russian banks, including VTB, Sberbank, Bank Otkritie, Sovcombank OJSC and Novikombank. The sanctions will make it harder for Russia to trade in dollars, euros, pounds and yen, and there will be “new restrictions” on what can be exported to Russia, he said.

The sanctions will also target the Russian elite: Sergei Ivanov and his son Sergei, Andrei Patrushev and his son Nikolai, Igor Sechin and his son Ivan, Andrei Puchkov, Yuri Salviev and two real estate companies owned by him, Galina Valena. US Dr.

According to the United States, Sberbank, AlfaBank, Credit Bank of Moscow, Gazprombank, Russian Agricultural Bank, Gazprom, Gazprom Neft, Transneft, Rostelecom, RusHydro, Alrovcom, Soft, Rostelecom, Sberbank, AlfaBank, and 13 other Russian companies and enterprises have been denied the opportunity to invest in the company. Will. And Russian Railways.

“I think all sanctions will hit – but it will not stop him,” Rubio said of Putin. “They will not overthrow this regime, but the consequences of what it has done, and it is a consequence that other countries will have to wait before deciding to act.”

Although Rubio said the “most important thing” the United States can do is to ensure that the Ukrainian government is recognized.

“Ukrainians, what you’ve already seen in the first 48 hours, they just won’t let these people in,” Rubio said. “I mean, the attack part is tough, but it’s going to be the easiest part for the Russians.”

“The hardest part is trying to occupy a country where you will have millions of people who don’t want you there, have experience of war and are willing to fight and die,” he continued. “So this is going to be a very painful experience for him, and we should help the people of Ukraine as much as possible to help themselves. And so I hope we will.”