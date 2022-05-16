World

Rubio, Cruz introduce bill to secure the Visa Waiver Program after Texas Synagogue hostage situation

Unique: Two Republican senators are elevating a bill that they are saying would defend the Division of Homeland Safety’s visa waiver program by means of an information-sharing settlement between authorities businesses and the international locations concerned and create harsher penalties for non-compliance, together with a British citizen with an extended conviction. Months later, historical past entered the United States and took members of the Texas Synagogue hostage earlier this yr.

Sen. Marco Rubio of Florida and Sen. Ted Cruz of Texas are planning to introduce the “Visa Weaver Program Safety Act” on Monday.

The bill would codify an settlement between the international locations of the Visa Waiver Program (VWP) to higher share details about suspected terrorists and different people on the terrorist watch listing. As well as, it should improve legislation enforcement cooperation, share info on felony historical past, and set up an enforcement mechanism to guarantee compliance by the international locations concerned.

Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., Talking throughout the Conservative Political Motion Convention (CPAC) at The Rosen Shingle Creek on February 25, 2022 in Orlando, Florida.
“Touring to America is a privilege, not a proper,” Rubio stated in a press release to Gadget Clock Digital. “If international governments don’t share important info with us, their residents will be unable to enter the nation so simply. It must be frequent sense. It’s time to shut this safety hole in order that we will defend the American individuals.”

Cruz added: “As Individuals, we’d like to know who’s coming to our nation, whether or not they’re right here to work or to go to. Earlier than the Israeli Synagogue hostage disaster started.

File photograph: U.S. Senator Ted Cruz (R-TX) speaks at a information convention on Capitol Hill in Washington, USA, on October 6, 2021.
The VWP of the Division of Homeland Safety permits residents of 38 international locations to journey to the United States for enterprise or tourism for 90 days with out a visa. About 20 million individuals journey to the program every year.

The legislation comes after British nationwide proprietor Faisal Akram took 4 members of Congregation Beth Israel hostage in Colville, Texas, throughout a virtually 11-hour standoff in January.

The stalemate ended when legislation enforcement officers shot and killed Akram and launched the hostages.

January 2, 2022 This photo from Our Calling, LLC shows owner Faisal Akram in a homeless shelter in Dallas. Akram, the gunman who took four people hostage during a 10-hour standoff in a Texas synagogue on Saturday, January 15, spent two weeks in a homeless shelter before the attack and was dropped off at one point by someone he knew. (Our Calling, LLC via AP)

January 2, 2022 This photograph from Our Calling, LLC reveals proprietor Faisal Akram in a homeless shelter in Dallas. Akram, the gunman who took 4 individuals hostage throughout a 10-hour standoff in a Texas synagogue on Saturday, January 15, spent two weeks in a homeless shelter earlier than the assault and was dropped off at one level by somebody he knew.
((Our Calling, LLC through AP))

Lawmakers say the bill is designed to deal with “critical vulnerabilities” revealed by Akram’s means to enter the United States prior to the hostage incident.

The person from Blackburn, England, regardless of many years of felony file, didn’t advocate any safety measures when coming into the United States.

The FBI has stepped up investigations into London and Tel Aviv into whether or not Akram acted alone or as half of a bigger terrorist cell.

Daniel Wallace of The Gadget Clock and The Related Press contributed to this report.

