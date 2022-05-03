Rubio introduces bill prohibiting employers from receiving tax breaks for expenses related to abortions



Exclusive: Republican Sen. Marco Rubio on Tuesday introduced a bill that would bar employers from taking tax breaks for spending on “interstate abortions” or “gender reassignment procedures” for employees’ children.

Rubio, R-Fla., On Tuesday introduced the “No Tax Break for Radical Corporate Activism Act”, which would “deny trade or business spending cuts to reimburse travel staff costs for child sex reassignment procedures or abortions.”

“Our tax code should be family-friendly and promote a culture of life,” Rubio told Gadget Clock. “Instead, our corporations often find fault with the killing of unborn children or the subsidy for horrific ‘treatment’ of children.”

Rubio added: “My bill will ensure that this does not happen.”

“Under this chapter, no employer will be allowed to deduct money paid to an employee for travel for abortion, or for any gender reassignment procedure, or otherwise paid for the child of that employee,” the law states, obtained by Gadget Clock.

Several “exceptions” are mentioned in the bill, including “services” because a person suffering from a physical ailment, bodily injury or physical illness that is certified by a physician will place the person in imminent danger of death or major physical impairment. Unless surgery is performed. ”

The bill was introduced after several large corporations, including Amazon, Apple, Citigroup and others, announced that they would cover travel expenses each year for non-life-threatening treatments, including abortion.

Amazon’s new facility, first reported by Reuters on Monday, applies in advance if operations within 100 miles of an employee’s home are not available and virtual care is not possible.

A Rubio assistant also pointed to a reported initiative by Disney that would allow the company’s benefits team to help employees and their children get a “gender-proof approach”.

“Companies across the United States, including Disney, are actively helping their employees violate state laws and harm unborn and young children, and Marco believes they should not receive any tax benefits for this activity,” Rubio’s affiliate Gadget Clock reported.

Under current tax laws, businesses can deduct all “common and necessary” costs of running a business or business, including employee health care plans, some medical expenses or other benefits provided as part of an employee compensation package, the assistant told Gadget Clock.

Under the current law, individual taxpayers can “deduct the cost of abortion and gender reassignment as medical expenses,” the aide said.

“The bill would explicitly prohibit employers from deducting – and consequently, from subsidizing taxpayers – the cost of interstate abortions or gender reassignment of their employees,” the assistant said.

The introduction of the Rubio bill comes a day after a leaked draft opinion written by Justice Samuel Alito hinted at the Supreme Court’s intention to overturn Rowe v. Wade.

Should Rowe vs. Wade be overturned, the decision on abortion would be left to the states.

“It simply came to our notice then Rowe And Casey Should be dismissed, “Justice Samuel Alito wrote in the document, labeled” court opinion “for the case of Dobs v. Jackson Women’s Health Agency. Representative.”

Alito notes that at the time of Court Rowe’s decision, 30 states had active bans on abortion during pregnancy. Alito wrote in the draft opinion that Americans have “sharply conflicting views” on the issue.

“Some strongly believe that a human being can conceive and abortion ends an innocent life. Others feel just as strongly that any provision of abortion invades a woman’s right to control her own body and prevents women from achieving full equality. Still others The third group believes that abortion should be allowed in certain circumstances but not in all situations, and has differing views on who should be subject to certain restrictions, “Alito wrote.

The Supreme Court on Tuesday acknowledged in a statement that “a copy of the draft opinion of a pending case” was released on Monday night.

The High Court said in a statement that “judges promote draft opinions internally as a routine and essential part of the court’s confidential deliberate work.” “Although the document described in yesterday’s report is authentic, it does not represent a member’s final position on the court’s decision or the case.”

Chief Justice John Roberts also issued a statement on Tuesday saying the court would “not be affected in any way” by the leak.

“This betrayal of court trust was intended to undermine the integrity of our operations, and will not succeed,” Roberts said. The work of the court will not be harmed in any way.

“We are blessed to have a workforce in court – permanent employees and law clerks alike – deeply loyal to the organization and dedicated to the rule of law. Court employees have an exemplary and important tradition of respecting and upholding the confidentiality of the judicial process – the court believes,” Roberts said.

“It was a singular and serious violation of the belief that the court and the community of government employees who work here are contemptuous,” he continued.

Roberts said he had “instructed the court-martial to begin an investigation into the source of the leak.”