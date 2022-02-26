World

Rubio says it was ‘wise’ for Biden to share intel on Putin’s plans for false flag operation ahead of invasion

10 seconds ago
Add Comment
by admin
Rubio says it was ‘wise’ for Biden to share intel on Putin’s plans for false flag operation ahead of invasion
Written by admin
Rubio says it was ‘wise’ for Biden to share intel on Putin’s plans for false flag operation ahead of invasion

Rubio says it was ‘wise’ for Biden to share intel on Putin’s plans for false flag operation ahead of invasion

NewYou can listen to the Gadget Clock article now!

Orlando, Fla. – Sen. In an exclusive interview with Gadget Clock, Marco Rubio said President Biden was “smart” to share intelligence about Russian President Vladimir Putin’s plan to launch a false flag attack before the Ukraine invasion, adding that “there is a new level worldwide. Unity” In terms of.

Rubio, a top Republican on the Senate Intelligence Committee, said in an interview with Gadget Clock on the sidelines of the Conservative Political Action Conference that “this is something we’ve been talking about.” “Ultimately, I think it was wise to do it. We actually encouraged it, as far as you know, we’re not compromising on any source or method.”

Biden announces more Russian sanctions for war in Ukraine, 7,000 more US troops in Germany

Rubio said that “in this new era of hybrid warfare, information warfare is a big part of it.”

The Pentagon, Biden and Secretary of State Anthony Blinken have repeatedly warned of Russia’s plans to launch a dramatic false flag attack as an excuse to invade Ukraine.

“In all of this, Putin’s goal was to convince people in the West that he was actually attacking – that he was doing it as a defensive measure,” Rubio explained. “And it was impossible for him to do this because he had this information a few weeks ago.”

Rubio added: “In condemnation of what he has done, you now see a level of global unity that has made even some of his allies uncomfortable.”

READ Also  Amazon Deforestation Soars to 15-Year High

Howley is pushing for a “shutdown of Russian power,” said Putin

Rubio pointed to the Chinese, saying they would not “come out and celebrate”, but warned that they would seek Putin’s “support if he took Taiwan.”

“I think some countries are pulling some punches here because the world has been inspired by the way Ukrainians have stood up for freedom and independence by acknowledging great values ​​and great sacrifices,” Rubio said. “And more importantly, I think they are outraged and shocked by its brutality.”

He added: “I don’t know of any more recent clashes between black and white.”

#Rubio #wise #Biden #share #intel #Putins #plans #false #flag #operation #ahead #invasion

Games Kharido Game Kharido Tamilrockers Filmywap Filmyzilla
9xflix 9xmovies 9x flix filmy4wap xyz filmy4web xyz
tamilrockers 2020

 

 ssrmoveis movie4me tamilrockers 2021 tamil movies download watchcartoononline
game kharido com ssrmoviez tamilrockers 2020 tamil movies download game kharido .in www filmy4wap xyz
www tamilrockers com 2021 mp4moviez guru filmyzila ktm movie xnxubd 2020 nvidia video 2017
movierulz.hp extramovie xnxubd 2020 nvidia new filmywap 2018 bollywood movies download tamilrockers 2020 new movie download
mp4movies filmy4wab kutty movies collection filmy4wab xyz game kharifo

 
2021 tamil movies download kuttymovies filmyzilla com bollywood filmywap 2021 gamekharido com game khrido com
movierulz hp kuttymovies 2021 tamilrockers com 2021 www filmy4wap com 0gomovie
games kharido in game kharido app filmy4wap.xyz filmy4wap xyz 2020 filmy4wap 2020
movierulz pz ssrmovies xyz movierulz hy mp4moviez nick finder.com
www filmy4wap com 2021 tamilrockers kuttymovies apunkagames Ssrmovies

 

 Filmy4wap

 
Mp4moviez Moviespur Yts           Bollyshare           1337x

 
Madras Rockers 7starhd Downloadhub Teluguwap Kuttymovies

 
Gomovies Pagalworld         Moviesda Djpunjab Bolly4u
Todaypk Filmywap Filmyzilla  Jio Rockers Moviespur
Tamilyogi Crackstreams Worldfree4u Yolamovies 123movies
Why should you Avoid Watching 123Movies? 123Movies Isaimini Movierulz movierulz wap
Movierulz ds Khatrimaza OKhatrimaza Filmy4wap SSR Movies

 
7starhd Gomovies Moviesda PagalWorld      Bolly4u
Todaypk  Filmywap Movierulz Rapidtags Venom 2

 Pushpa

Uncharted
READ Also  'Tent City' in NJ where refugees from Afghanistan wait to start a new life

You may also like

About the author

admin

View all posts

Leave a Comment