Rubio says it was ‘wise’ for Biden to share intel on Putin’s plans for false flag operation ahead of invasion



Sen. In an exclusive interview with Gadget Clock, Marco Rubio said President Biden was “smart” to share intelligence about Russian President Vladimir Putin’s plan to launch a false flag attack before the Ukraine invasion, adding that “there is a new level worldwide. Unity” In terms of.

Rubio, a top Republican on the Senate Intelligence Committee, said in an interview with Gadget Clock on the sidelines of the Conservative Political Action Conference that “this is something we’ve been talking about.” “Ultimately, I think it was wise to do it. We actually encouraged it, as far as you know, we’re not compromising on any source or method.”

Biden announces more Russian sanctions for war in Ukraine, 7,000 more US troops in Germany

Rubio said that “in this new era of hybrid warfare, information warfare is a big part of it.”

The Pentagon, Biden and Secretary of State Anthony Blinken have repeatedly warned of Russia’s plans to launch a dramatic false flag attack as an excuse to invade Ukraine.

“In all of this, Putin’s goal was to convince people in the West that he was actually attacking – that he was doing it as a defensive measure,” Rubio explained. “And it was impossible for him to do this because he had this information a few weeks ago.”

Rubio added: “In condemnation of what he has done, you now see a level of global unity that has made even some of his allies uncomfortable.”

Howley is pushing for a “shutdown of Russian power,” said Putin

Rubio pointed to the Chinese, saying they would not “come out and celebrate”, but warned that they would seek Putin’s “support if he took Taiwan.”

“I think some countries are pulling some punches here because the world has been inspired by the way Ukrainians have stood up for freedom and independence by acknowledging great values ​​and great sacrifices,” Rubio said. “And more importantly, I think they are outraged and shocked by its brutality.”

He added: “I don’t know of any more recent clashes between black and white.”