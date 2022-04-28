Rubio sounds alarm over DHS misinformation office: ‘It’s time to wake up’



Sen Marco Rubio later issued a warning to the Americans Motherland security Secretary Alejandro Mayorcas has announced that his organization has set up an organization to fight misinformation ahead of the 2022 midterm elections.

During a House Appropriations subcommittee hearing on Wednesday, Mayercas announced the creation of a “disinformation governance board.”

Florida Republican Rubio said in a video posted on Twitter, “Many people still don’t know it, but the Department of Homeland Security has set up a special office that is going to be a speech police.” “It’s under the auspices of the Department of Homeland Security, so instead of the Department of Homeland Security focusing on stopping the flow of drugs into the United States, or securing the border, stopping illegal immigration, they’re not going to focus on that. They’re focusing on policing, Can’t share or say something they decide is wrong information. “

“Friends, it’s time to wake up,” Rubio continued, telling skeptics that if they didn’t believe the administration was “coming after independence” or independence, “believe it now.”

Rubio is not the only Republican senator to call the DHS. Sen. Josh Howley, R.M., sent a letter to Mayerkas stating that he had initially stated that the idea of ​​a disinformation governance board did not seem realistic.

“I admit, at first I thought the announcement was sarcastic. Certainly no American administration would use the government’s power to pass judgment on its own citizens in the First Amendment speech. Sadly, I made a mistake,” Howley said. “Instead of defending our borders or the American motherland, you have chosen policing Americans’ statements as your priority. This new board is almost certainly unconstitutional and should be disbanded immediately.”