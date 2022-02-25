World

Rubio will be ‘supportive’ of Biden Supreme Court pick if nominee recognizes justices are ‘not policymakers’

Exclusive: Orlando, Fla. – Republican Sen. Marco Rubio responded Friday to President Biden’s Supreme Court-appointed judge, Ketanji Brown Jackson, saying high court judges are “not policy makers” and that if a nominee applies the constitution based on his “core intentions,” he will support that person.

Biden on Friday nominated Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson to the Supreme Court, promising to campaign to elect the first black woman to the country’s highest court.

In an exclusive interview with Gadget Clock on the sidelines of the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) on Friday, Rubio, R-Fla., Responded to the nomination by saying that his views on any Supreme Court nominee were “quite simple.”

Rubio told Gadget Clock Digital, “Of course they have to have someone who has intelligence, educational credentials and the like, and I’m sure he’ll be the one to nominate.”

Biden Supreme Court Pick: Live Update

“But the second is most important – I believe, I strongly believe that the nominees of the Supreme Court are not policy makers,” Rubio said. “Their job is to interpret the constitution and the problem before them – whether they agree with the outcome of the policy or not is irrelevant.”

Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., Speaking during the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) at The Rosen Shingle Creek on February 25, 2022 in Orlando, Florida.

(Joe Riddle / Getty Images)

Rubio said that “relevant” is that the individual “applies the constitution to its original purpose.”

“We have a way to change the constitution in this country – it’s not the Supreme Court,” Rubio said.

Who is Ketanji Brown Jackson nominated by Biden Supreme Court?

“So, if anyone has a record that clearly demonstrates how they view their role as a Supreme Court judge, I would support that,” Rubio said. “And if they don’t, I won’t. And no matter who he nominates, I’ll analyze it here.”

Ketanji Brown Jackson, nominated by the U.S. Circuit Judge for the District of Columbia Circuit, testifies before the Senate Judiciary Committee hearing on the pending judicial nomination on Capitol Hill on April 28, 2021 in Washington.

(Kevin Lamarck-Pool / Getty Images)

Biden, Friday, nominated Brown Jackson, 51, a judge in the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia.

“I am proud to announce that I am nominating Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson to serve on the Supreme Court,” Biden wrote in a tweet on Friday morning confirming his selection. “Currently working in the US Court of Appeals for the DC Circuit, he will be one of the brightest legal minds in our country and an exceptional judge.”

Biden wins ‘radical left’ in Supreme Court ruling, Graham says promise of ‘respectable but interesting’ hearing

Brown Jackson has been elected by Biden’s first Supreme Court as president since Justice Stephen Breyer, 83, announced his retirement last month.

Associate Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer announced his retirement on Thursday, January 27, 2022, in the Roosevelt Room of the White House in Washington. President Biden is watching.

(AP Photo / Andrew Harnick)

Brown Jackson is facing a higher investigation for a judicial record in which high-profile verdicts have since been overturned by the High Court.

Brown Jackson’s record was a focal point when he was confirmed for a seat in the U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia last year, where he now sits.

The judge was said to be one of three candidates Biden personally interviewed.

The Supreme Court is now 6-3 dominated by the Conservatives after former President Donald Trump announced the names of three nominees.

Gadget Clock’ Jessica Chasmar and Bill Myers contributed to this report.

