Ruby Rose sends fans wild as she cuddles up to Riverdale star Rob Raco in cryptic Instagram posts



Ruby Rose has despatched the hearsay mill into overdrive by sharing a cryptic Instagram put up that includes hunky Riverdale actor Rob Raco.

Posting to Instagram on Tuesday, the Australian star, 35, uploaded a collection of images exhibiting the genetically-blessed pair cosying up on a balcony collectively.

Within the first photograph, Rob, 31, is seen inserting a kiss on Ruby’s cheek whereas resting one arm round her shoulder, whereas the second picture exhibits the pair hugging.

‘Are they courting?’ Ruby Rose, 35, (left) despatched fans wild by sharing Instagram images of herself cuddling up to Riverdale star Rob Raco, 31, (proper) on Tuesday

‘Early morning espresso catch up with certainly one of my favorite folks. Adore you,’ the Orange Is The New Black actress captioned her put up, tagging Rob’s account.

Rob rapidly responded, writing in a remark beneath the put up: ‘I am keen on you.’

‘Simply consider the eyes on these kids,’ he wrote in a subsequent remark, including a laughing/crying emoji.

Cosy: Within the first photograph, Rob, 31, is seen inserting a kiss on Ruby’s cheek whereas resting one arm round her shoulder, whereas the second picture exhibits the pair hugging

Affectionate: Rob rapidly responded, writing in a remark beneath the put up: ‘I am keen on you.’ ‘Simply consider the eyes on these kids,’ he wrote in a subsequent remark, including a laughing/crying emoji

Ruby additionally posted a collection of cryptic posts to Instagram Tales, together with an image of her heavily-tattooed hand resting on high of an one other individual’s hand.

‘Discovered my primary,’ Ruby’s caption learn.

Ruby additionally uploaded an Instagram Story photograph of Rob cuddling a canine, alongside the caption: ‘All my coronary heart’.

‘Discovered my primary’: Ruby additionally posted a collection of cryptic posts to Instagram Tales, together with an image of her heavily-tattooed hand resting on high of an one other individual’s hand

Fans had been left bamboozled by Ruby’s posts, on condition that she is overtly homosexual and gender-fluid.

‘Omg! Are they collectively?’ one fan commented on her newest put up, whereas one other wrote: ‘Is that her bf?’

Nonetheless, different fans had been satisfied Ruby and Rob’s declarations of affection had been purely platonic.

Hmm: Ruby additionally uploaded an Instagram Story photograph of Rob cuddling a canine, alongside the caption: ‘All my coronary heart’

‘The man is her pal,’ one wrote, as one other added: ‘A phenomenal friendship.’

It isn’t the primary time Ruby and Rob despatched fans scrambling for solutions with their Instagram antics.

In January, Rob uploaded a photograph to Instagram Tales of Ruby posing bare in mattress with a small canine.

Ruby beamed on the digicam as she flaunted her intricate arm tattoos, whereas protecting her modesty with a strategically-placed blanket.

Bare ambition: In January, Rob uploaded a photograph to Instagram Tales of Ruby posing bare in mattress with a small canine

Rob captioned the photograph: ‘Child mama appreciation put up’, whereas Ruby re-shared the photograph alongside a heart-eyed emoji.

In January 2019, Rob additionally commented on a photograph of Ruby posing in a bikini along with her ex-girlfriend, Australian mannequin Cat McNeil.

‘On my approach’, Rob wrote, including a kissing emoji.

Hmm: Rob captioned the photograph: ‘Child mama appreciation put up’, whereas Ruby re-shared the photograph alongside a heart-eyed emoji