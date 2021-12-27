Ruckus between Panchayat ward secretaries & Bihar Police witnessed outside the BJP office in Patna

The police were trying to clear the protesters. Whereas, the protesters said that they were in Gardali Bagh for 13 days, but the government was not paying attention, so now they have come here.

In Bihar’s capital Patna, there are reports of clashes between the ward secretaries and the police who are protesting for their demands. It is being told that the police tried to disperse the crowd by lathi charge, tear gas shells and water cannons, after which the protesters pelted stones at the police vehicle. At the same time, the administration says that 50 soldiers have been injured during this clash.

On Monday, the members of the Ward Secretary Union reached the BJP office on the 14th day of the dharna for their demands. Hundreds of ward secretaries sat on dharna by gheraoing the office, due to which the situation became tense. The members of the Sangh said that someone would talk to them on behalf of the government, only then they would end the dharna.

After this the police was trying to remove the protesters from there. Whereas, the protesters said that they were in Gardali Bagh for 13 days, but the government was not paying attention, so now they have come here. On being removed by the police, a clash-like situation arose there, after which the police tried to bring the situation under control by lathi-charge, but the protesters started pelting stones at the jawans. After this, the police used water cannons to control them.

#WATCH , Bihar: Ruckus between Panchayat ward secretaries & Bihar Police witnessed outside the BJP office in Patna; many Panchayat ward secretaries had come to gherao the BJP office with their demands pic.twitter.com/mJ3DCm98C0 — ANI (@ANI) December 27, 2021

District Control Room Patna’s CEM, MS Khan told news agency ANI, “Panchayat secretaries staged an illegal dharna outside the BJP office. Even after the appointment with the minister, they were indulging in violence. We used water cannon, tear gas to disperse them. About 50 police personnel have been injured in this clash.

The protesters say that after the lapse of two years, their tenure was extended by 5 years, but the salary has not been received yet. On Saturday, BJP MLA Murari Mohan Jha had reached the protest site Gardnibagh and met the ward secretaries.