Ruckus In Parliament BJP Leader Gaurav Bhatia Slams congress in Anjana Om Kashyap Debate Show Ragini Nayak gave this reply see

Monsoon session of Parliament is going on, meanwhile there are reports of uproar in the House by opposition parties. On Wednesday also, the proceedings of both the Rajya Sabha and the Lok Sabha had to be adjourned several times on the issue of Pegasus, inflation and farmers. Rajya Sabha Chairman Venkaiah Naidu was seen getting emotional on Tuesday’s uproar in Parliament. He said that the opposition has forgotten the dignity of the House. During the debate on this ongoing uproar in Parliament, there was a debate between BJP spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia and Congress spokesperson Ragini Nayak in Anjana Om Kashyap’s debate show.

In Aaj Tak’s show, Halla Bol, Gaurav Bhatia said, ‘The Congress party is in the circle of questions. Anjana ji, I am saying with great responsibility, even when they are in power, they weaken the democracy, then a legal case was filed in the case of cash for vote and arrest was made.

Hearing these words, Ragini Nayak started laughing. Gaurav Bhatia continued his talk and said, ‘When they are in opposition, they are unable to loot the country, then they become chaotic elements. What these temples of democracy are doing in Parliament – standing at tables, tearing papers, throwing books, what does this show? This shows that they have no reverence for Parliament and have mistook the Parliament temple as the head quarter of the Taliban.

BJP spokesperson further said that Congress will not be forgiven by the public and the party will not get even 5 seats in the next election. Responding to his words, Ragini Nayak said, ‘Bharatiya Janata Party spokespersons have full faith in arguing, but the Modi government has absolutely no faith in running Parliament. First example- If there was faith in running the Parliament, then 14 opposition parties of the country would not have requested the President to stop the deadlock.

The Congress spokesperson further said, ‘If there was faith, then the opposition would not have been stopped from passing adjournment motions repeatedly. Had there been faith, the Ministry of Home Affairs would not have said in writing that we would not allow questions to be asked on Pegasus. When you are in opposition, Sushma Swaraj will say in Lok Sabha that deadlock is also a democratic process and when she comes to power, she will say that we will not allow the opposition to speak. Modi ji’s Mann ki Baat will be made a medium to run the bulldozer.





