Ruckus in social media on Ranveer Singh’s 83 casteist scene, debate started over reservation

The 83 film, based on the 1983 World Cup, has now been mired in allegations of racism. Controversy has arisen regarding one of its dialogues.

Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh’s new film ’83’ now seems to be caught in controversies. Strong objections are being raised on social media regarding a dialogue of this film. Because of this dialogue, people are calling it anti-reservation.

Ranveer Singh’s 83 film is based on India’s first World Cup win in cricket. Ranveer Singh played the role of former India captain Kapil Dev. People are also liking this film a lot. People are also going to see it about the perfection of each character.

Till now the film was garnering accolades, but in the meantime a dialogue of this film started going viral on the internet, which seems to be creating a new controversy. In fact, in a scene when Ranveer Singh became Kapil Dev, Srikanth is talking to his fellow artist about a cricket match. There is a dialogue there – we have not reached the semi-finals from any quota, we have reached through hard work”.

Due to this dialogue of the film, people started a debate on reservation. People started criticizing the film. People say that this dialogue is wrong, and it smacks of casteism.

On Twitter, Suraj Kumar Buddha (@SurajKrBauddh) wrote- “This is the dialogue of 83 film. Making derogatory remarks on quota is very cheap satire of casteist celebs. The whole team should be ashamed of themselves. Is this your merit?”

Another user @blahssome called this dialogue unnecessary and wrote – This dialogue was very flattering and it is absolutely unnecessary and irrelevant to the scene.

Another user Nishant wrote – “This is shameful… and till when will we keep normalizing cast discrimination through dialogues”.

In support of reservation, another user Equality for All (@Equalit73659657) wrote tauntingly – “It took 27 years for players with ‘qualification’ without reservation to win the World Cup after 1983! In a country of 1.3 billion people, they couldn’t find qualified people!”

Please tell that due to this dialogue, an appeal is also being made to boycott this film. Along with Ranveer Singh, the acting of all the other actors in this film is being praised a lot.