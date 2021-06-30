Ruckus Over PM Modi Photo In By-election Campaign Material In UK

There has been an uproar in northern England after a picture of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi was used on the party’s campaign material for the by-election.

New Delhi. There has been an uproar in northern England after a picture of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi was used on the party’s campaign material for the by-election. Controversial remarks have been made about the picture of Prime Minister Modi in the election material of Britain’s main political Labor Party in the election. It is alleged that the Labor Party is trying to gain votes by opposing Prime Minister Modi in the by-election in northern England. After which the Labor Party has been accused of splitting.

Trying to get votes by opposing Prime Minister Narendra Modi

In the by-election, the Labor Party is trying to get votes by opposing Prime Minister Modi. Prime Minister Narendra Modi shaking hands with Conservative Party leader and British PM Boris Johnson has been printed on Labor Party propaganda material. It has been written about staying away from PM Modi. The Labor Party says that if the people there vote for another party, then there is a risk of seeing such a picture.

People of Indian origin furious at Labor Party

Overseas Indian groups labeled Britain’s opposition Labor Party as “divisive” and “anti-India” after Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s picture was used on the party’s campaign material for a by-election in northern England.

Tory MPs also angry

Conservative Party leader and MP Richard Holden shared a picture of it on Twitter. People are commenting fiercely on this post which is going viral on social media. He was asked if this means that the leader of the Labor Party, Sir Keir Starmer, will not shake hands with the Indian Prime Minister. Veerendra Sharma, a senior Indian-origin MP of the Labor Party, has also condemned this election poster.

Indian Community Organization asked questions

On the other hand, an Indian community organisation, The Conservative Friends of India (CFIN), has asked the question Dear Keer Starmer, can you please explain this propaganda material and clarify whether any leader of the Labor Party, Would a prime minister/politician, who is a member of the world’s largest democracy, refuse to associate with him?