Ruckus over transfer of Kalpana Srivastava, who is investigating corruption in Madhya Pradesh onion scam, opposition raised questions

Questions are being raised about this administrative decision that when the allegation of corruption is on Manoj Aggarwal, then why the principal secretary, Kalpana Srivastava, who was investigating, was removed from the post.

A decision taken at the administrative level in the onion purchase scam in Madhya Pradesh is bringing disgrace to the government. Onion was procured for the farmers by the Horticulture Department under the National Horticulture Mission. After complaints of corruption in this purchase, Kalpana Srivastava, Principal Secretary, Horticulture, took action and sought clarification from Commissioner Manoj Aggarwal. IFS Kalpana Srivastava was transferred till Saturday night.

What’s the matter: Let us tell you that the special thing in this is that Kalpana Srivastava was investigating Manoj Aggarwal. Now the transfer of Kalpana remains a matter of discussion. According to the information, 90 quintals of onions were purchased by the Horticulture Department for Rs 2 crore this year without taking out the tender. It is alleged that the rate of selling vegetable seed is Rs 1100 per kg, then why was it bought at Rs 2300 per kg?

Transfer of Investigating Officer: Taking immediate action on the complaints received in this regard, Kalpana Srivastava, Principal Secretary, Horticulture, issued an order on October 18, stopping the payment of purchases. Along with this, asked Manoj Aggarwal for an answer in this matter. The investigation against Manoj Aggarwal had just started that on Saturday evening, the decision to remove Kalpana Srivastava from the post came. In this, suddenly Manoj Aggarwal has also been instructed to be removed.

The opposition told the conspiracy: After this decision, questions are being raised that after all, the officer who took action on the corruption case and tried to stop corruption, why was he removed from the post. In this matter, now the opposition has attacked the Madhya Pradesh government. The opposition alleges that all this has been done under conspiracy.

On the other hand, Rajya Sabha MP and senior Congress leader Vivek Tankha has targeted the Shivraj government of Madhya Pradesh. In one of his tweets, he has described the transfer of Kalpana Srivastava as surprising. He wrote in the tweet, “Ajab and wonderful Madhya Pradesh, the principal secretary who exposed the onion scam, has been removed from the department.

Shivraj ji, what message do you want to give, it is visible now. Now the time for silence is over. @digvijaya_28 @OfficeOfKNath @INCMP — Vivek Tankha (@VTankha) December 18, 2021

He wrote, “Shivraj ji, what message do you want to give, it is visible now. Now the time for silence is also running out.” According to the information, there have been allegations of corruption against Manoj Aggarwal in the past as well.

