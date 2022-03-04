Rudra The Edge Of Darknes Movie 2022 Dual Audio Archives HD by Filmyzilla Website

Rudra The Edge Of Darknes Movie 2022 Dual Audio Archives HD



Rudra The Edge of Darknes 2022 Review Dual Audio (480p,720p,1080p)

Rudra The Edge of Darknes Movies Info:

Movie Name: Rudra The Edge of Darknes

Released Year : 2022

Size: 400MB || 1.2GB || 2.5GB || 4.79GB

Rudra The Edge of Darknes (2022) Movie Dual Audio (Hindi-English) 720p & 480p & 1080p. This is a Hindi Movie and is available in 720p & 480p qualities.

Rudra The Edge of Darknes Disney+Hotstar

Rudra The Edge of Darknes Information

Release Date: 04 March 2022 (India)

Series Directed by-Rajesh Mapuskar

Series Writing Credits-Upen Chauhan, Jay Sheela Bansal

Series Produced by-Rajnish Khanuja , Pratishtha Malhotra, Kumar Mangat, Yashwant Mundhra, Sameer Nair, Deepak Segal

Series Music by-Siddharth Pandit, Japjisingh Valecha

Series Film Editing by-Antara Lahiri

Series Casting By-Kavish Sinha

Series Costume Design by-Niharika Bhasin

Series Art Department-Aniket Mitra

Series Special Effects by-Vishal Tyagi

Series Visual Effects by-Rajeev Rajshekaran, Rajeev Rajasekharan

Series Stunts-Amar Shetty

Series Casting Department-Akshay Batchu, Saahil Khan

Series Editorial Department-Shashank Bhoyar, Vidur Maheshwari, Sajith Rajendran, Sinu Sahadevan, Ranganath Gowda

Series Location Management-Bipin Jadhav, Sundeep Nair

Series Music Department-Tapas Relia.

Storyline

In the crime-ridden streets of Mumbai, journeying through the maze of psychopathic minds is brilliant super-cop Rudra Veer Singh.

Where to see Rudra The Edge of Darknes?

Top Cast Of Rudra The Edge of Darknes

Actor Role in Rudra The Edge of Darknes Movie Ajay Devgn as Rudraveer Singh, 6 episodes • 2022 Raashi Khanna as Aliyah Choksi, 6 episodes • 2022 Atul Kulkarni as Gautam Navlakha, 6 episodes • 2022 Esha Deol as Shaila Durrani, 6 episodes • 2022 Ashwini Kalsekar as Deepali Handa, 6 episodes • 2022 Satyadeep Misra as Rajiv Dattani, 6 episodes • 2022 Swapnil Ajgaonkar as SCU Officer Uttam, 6 episodes • 2022 Ankit Singh as SCU Officer, 6 episodes • 2022 Tarun Gahlot as Prabal Thakur, 5 episodes • 2022 Saad Chaudhary as SCU Officer, 5 episodes • 2022 Vanita Harihaaran as SCU Officer Vanita, 5 episodes • 2022 Rajat Sharma as SCU Officer, 5 episodes • 2022 Ashish Vidyarthi as Jt. CP Raman Acharya, 4 episodes • 2022 Rajiv Kachroo as Mandar Naik, 4 episodes • 2022 Vikram Singh Chauhan as Ashok Nikose, 2 episodes • 2022 Luke Kenny as JK Lamba, 2 episodes • 2022 Milind Gunaji as Yashwant Nikose, 2 episodes • 2022 Rajesh Jais as Commissioner, 2 episodes • 2022

Rudra The Edge of Darknes Movie Information

Year: 2022

Country- India

Language: Hindi

Quality: 480p, 720p, 1080p

Format: AVI, MKV, MP

Disclaimer –

gadgetclock.com does not aim to promote or condone piracy in any way. Piracy is an act of crime and is considered a serious offense under the Copyright Act of 1957.