Rudra The Edge of Darkness review in hindi Disney Hotstar Ajay Devgn, Rashi Khanna | review of rudra the age of darkness web series

Rudra The Edge of Darkness review

Story Rudra is a six part episodic series where every episode will see DCP Rudra Veer Singh (Ajay Devgan) solving a new case. In these cases, a large level of theft is involved and the rest is a murder mystery. In this work, Ajay Devgan’s character along with his department is seen playing well. Ashwini Kalsekar as his boss, Atul Kulkarni as his companion and Tarun Gehlot as Junior seem to be handling the series firmly. Also, the series slowly unfolds Rudra Veer Singh’s personal life and his mental state in these six episodes. In the series, Esha Deol appears in the character of Shaila, his wife who is separated from her husband. directing Rudra The Age Of Darkness is directed by Rajesh Mapuskar. The series is an official remake of the famous Hollywood series Luther and Rajesh has not tried to tamper with it. The series has been kept equally dark. And this is the reason why Ajay Devgan has not found much difficulty in directing this character. So far in the first season, Rajesh has focused only on the story of their work and case solving rather than creating the stories of the characters and in this Rajesh Mapuskar succeeds completely. technical side Ishani Trivedi, Abbas Dalal and Hussain Dalal took over the writing of each 50-minute long episode. Together, the trio have put together a tight script on paper, which Rajesh Mapuskar might have nailed down on screen. The entire team deserves congratulations for this. Ishani, Abbas and Hussain’s script was a commendable effort to weave six different stories into Rudra’s life while keeping it separate from Rudra’s life. In this, he is supported by the absolutely normal dialogues of Jai Sheela Bansal, Chirag Mahabal and Gagan Singh Sethi. Those who do not try to make Rudra any kind of hero. The reason for this can also be that Ajay Devgan talks with his eyes more than the dialogues. But most of the great dialogues of this series have come from its parallel lead Rashi Khanna. There is a desperation throughout the series that tries to maintain Tapas Relia’s background score in a very good way. Antara Lahiri’s editing does a great job of bringing these six stories to you without being cumbersome, keeping the suspense intact. READ Also Shehnaaz Gill shared new dance video on the song Maula Mere Moula --> -->

Episodes

Rudra is a series of six episodes. The first episode ‘Genius Ki Aukat’ is a murder mystery. But more than the murder mystery, it looks like a mouse-cat game between Ajay Devgan and Rashi Khanna and a very interesting game. The second episode is titled 100 Killers, which focuses on finding a serial killer. The serial killer with whom Ajay Devgan tries to fight the entire department. The third episode is about the scapegoat who sets out to find a mentally challenged serial killer ie a sociopath. The fourth episode may be the weakest story in the series. The episode is also named Weak Spot which will set out to find a serial killer who is a psychopath. The fifth episode is titled Zabaan Ka Pakka which is based on a massive theft level but with this episode the series takes a spectacular turn towards its climax and finale. The last episode of Demolition can be called the perfect finale of this season. Where the mutual equations of the main characters are seen changing rapidly.

Rudra’s character and acting

Ajay Devgan’s character in this series has been written in a very limited way. His character moves in a restrained and steady manner throughout the series. This is the reason that despite playing the role of a police officer many times in his career, Ajay Devgan appears in a completely new look in the character of Rudra. Although his acting is familiar. As if the grief of separation from his wife, he shows more serious delivery than dialogues. He does not give a single expression in the whole scene but still his eyes bind you. Similarly, how the sensitive part of his personality dominates his mind while constantly living among the dead, is also portrayed by Ajay Devgn in a very believable way on screen. There is no chance of Ajay Devgan becoming a hero in the series and this is the most important reason for the success of the series.

supporting cast

Each and every character of Rudra the Age of Darkness is written with equal care. Each character contributes his best in taking the story forward. Be it Ajay Devgn’s boss as Ashwini Kalsekar who always reminds her best officer of her professional limits or Esha Deol as Rudra’s wife who makes her husband feel that she is more than his wife. He is interested in the dead and thinks of those who killed them more than his own home. Atul Kulkarni’s part is not much in the initial episodes but whenever he is on screen, the audience always expects a little more from him. In this series, the villains of every episode impress the most. Be it Rashi Khanna, a child prodigy, or Vikram Singh Chauhan as a soldier desperate from the dark pages of his life. It was a nice experience to watch Milind Gunaji for a short but few minutes. Luke Kenny has now been established as the villain for most of the series.

