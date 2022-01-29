Rudra: The Edge Of Darkness trailer out now, Ajay Devgn in role of a cop, impresses with intense avatar | ‘Rudra – The Age Of Darkness’ Trailer: Ajay Devgn Makes A Spectacular Digital Debut With Intense Cop Avatar

Ajay Devgn has made his OTT debut with the crime drama series ‘Rudra – The Age of Darkness’. The series will be streamed on Disney Plus Hotstar VIP. At present, its release date has not been announced. But its trailer has been released. In the role of a cop, Ajay Devgan is seen here in a very intense and gray shade, which is quite new for the fans.

Rudra – The Age of Darkness is an Indian adaptation of the British psychological crime drama series Luther. Ajay Devgan is playing the character of a police officer in this series, who later turns into a psycho-criminal. The series is produced by Applause Entertainment and BBC Studios.

Ajay Devgan has appeared in the role of cop in many films before this too, but there is no doubt that he is looking quite different in this series. Talking about his character Ajay Devgn says- “Playing a cop on screen is not new to me, but this time the character is darker, tougher and darker. What impressed me the most about the character’s personality. It is probably the grayest character in the current era.”

Regarding his digital debut, Ajay said – “It has always been my endeavor to do great work with capable people. Rudra – The Age of Darkness is a gripping story and I am eagerly waiting to start this journey. “

Rudra – The Age of Darkness is a Hindi remake of the British psychological crime drama series Luther. Idris Elba played the role of DCI John Luther in Luther. Alice Morgan played the role of Ruth Wilson. It has had five seasons between 2010 and 2019. The first season had 6 episodes. It was broadcast on BBC One.

