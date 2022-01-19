Rudy Giuliani among Trump allies subpoenaed by Jan. 6 committee investigating Capitol insurrection



WASHINGTON — The Home committee investigating the Capitol insurrection issued a brand new batch of subpoenas Tuesday to a few of Donald Trump’s closet advisers, together with Rudy Giuliani, because the committee inches nearer to the previous president.

The committee is constant to widen its scope into Trump’s orbit, this time demanding data and testimony from Giuliani, Jenna Ellis, Sidney Powell and Boris Epshteyn.

All 4 publicly defended the president and his baseless voter fraud claims within the months after the 2020 election.

“The 4 people we have subpoenaed immediately superior unsupported theories about election fraud, pushed efforts to overturn the election outcomes, or had been in direct contact with the previous President about makes an attempt to cease the counting of electoral votes,” Mississippi Rep. Bennie Thompson, Democratic chairman of the panel, mentioned in a press release.

The committee mentioned it’s in search of information and deposition testimony from Giuliani in connection to his promotion of election fraud claims on behalf of Trump.

The panel can be in search of details about Giuliani’s reported efforts to influence state legislators to take steps to overturn the election outcomes.

