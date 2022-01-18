World

Rudy Giuliani Subpoenaed By House Select Committee Investigating Jan. 6 Capitol Attack – Gadget Clock

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Rudy Giuliani has been subpoenaed by the House Select Committee investigating the Jan. 6 assault on the U.S. Capitol.

Giuliani was a central determine in former President Donald Trump‘s failed bid to overturn the 2020 election based mostly on unfounded claims of widespread voter fraud.

(*6*)

We count on these people to affix the almost 400 witnesses who’ve spoken with the Select Committee because the committee works to get solutions for the American individuals in regards to the violent assault on our democracy.https://t.co/VKDrf4aRjQ

— January sixth Committee (@January6thCmte) January 18, 2022

The committee additionally issued subpoenas to Jenna Ellis, Sidney Powell and Boris Epshteyn.


